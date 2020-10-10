BBL confirm new start date for 2020/21 season

The British Basketball League have confirmed that the 2020/21 season will tip off on the 30th October.

The BBL had originally planned to commence the season on the 2nd October, however after the Government announcement in September that fans would not be allowed to attend sports venues, the League took the tough decision to postpone the season openers.

However, after discussions with between the BBL and the Government, the BBL have been given the assurances needed to light the fuse for the season to start.

Swift Discussions and light relief

After the decision to curb the start of the season, the League were locked in discussions with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to secure the required support necessary for the League to progress without fans attending the games.

After the announcement that Government assurances were made to the League and other affected spectator sports, fans can now finally look forward to the start of a highly anticipated BBL season.

With pre-season friendlies underway and teams beginning to train aside the required guidelines, these assurances will be welcome news for organisations and fans alike.

Chairman of the BBL Sir Rodney Walker spoke of his admiration of the work that clubs have put in to ensure their readiness for the season to commence amidst all the uncertainty. He told the BBL's official website:

"We extend our thanks to Oliver Dowden, Nigel Huddleston and DCMS for their swift response in the wake of the very recent decision to not allow fans back into sports venues.

"This support comes in recognition of the immense work our clubs have done in preparation for the 2020-21 season, not only for competition but also in terms of the extensive work they do in their communities."

Work to be done

The League will now draw their attentions to ramping up preparations to be ready for that 30th October tip-off date, starting with releasing the full fixture list for the season.

Streaming packages will also be made available for fans who will miss out on that match day experiences in their arenas.

"We have a lot of urgent work to do to reformat the schedules and ensure they work with our arenas, but everyone is excited to get going" said Andy Webb, COO of the BBL.

"The games will be played behind closed doors but streaming packages will be available for fans to follow their teams."

The opportunity to watch Britain's premier basketball league will come as welcome news to fans who have been starved of league action since the 2019/20 season was cancelled back in June.

In a time of tightening restrictions and mounting uncertainty, the BBL will hope the news will provide some light at the end of a dark tunnel, as fans will finally get back to seeing the teams they love back competing in what is set to be one of the most memorable BBL seasons in living memory.