The Revolution vs The Armoury: The Box Off Semi-Finals Preview

Two massive cities will go head-to-head on Saturday 16th September 2023 at Telford International Centre as a famous rivalry between two giant cities is reignited.

'The Revolution' led by the pride of Manchester himself, Ricky Hatton, will compete against 'The Armoury', led by fellow boxing legend, Johnny Nelson, as The Box Off semi-finals get underway.

The former said: "I do not want to get beat by a Yorkshireman. I think that just adds a bit of spice to the whole thing. Hopefully we will be sat here next year doing the same thing."

In reply, the latter said: "To get involved in something like this, I would not have the career I had if it was not for promoters like this taking a chance, putting shows on, putting opportunities out there. I think this is a great opportunity."

The Match-Ups

Ryszard Lewicki vs Liam Wells (men middleweight)

The first of the fighters to speak to the press was Ryszard Lewicki, a middleweight boxer with aspirations of evidencing his capabilities.

He said: "This is a great opportunity for us to showcase our skills and propel ourselves to the next level. I want to fight the best guys out there and beat them.

"Bring on the best fighters and all these big names with zeroes, undefeated fighters, they are not tested; they do not know what it is like."

Sylwia Doligala vs Tonya Ledger (woman bantamweight)

The pair of female fighters will also face each other on Saturday. Manchester team member, Sylwia Doligala spent her early years in Poland, and did not start boxing until she was 21-years-old.

She said: "It is a great opportunity for people like us. I am not known in boxing whatsoever, so I think it is a good place and time to show my face and show my skills."

She stated: "I will bring a good performance and it will be a good fight."

Sheldon McDonald vs Julian Wilson (men cruiserweight)

Sheldon McDonald will step in the ring with Julian Wilson, who is undefeated at 4-0. This did not seem to faze McDonald, who said: "I am on a roll again. I hold my own, I have been in the gym doing other things and then this came along; it just kind of married up.

"They put you in a contest with fighters that are coming to win, they have got the desire just like myself, I get up for that. I will be victorious."

Bree Wright vs Sarah Worsfold (woman welterweight)

The undefeated Bree Wright faces the undefeated Sarah Worsfold in what is set to be a feisty affair, with both their records on the line.

The former, who became Sheffield's first ever female professional boxer in January 2022, said: "I do not think there are many males that are doing what me and Sarah (Worsfold) are doing. I am hoping that we have a good old fight on Saturday."

Ben Thomas vs Daryll Sharp (men light-heavyweight)

Daryll Sharp linked up with Johnny Nelson and is a crucial part of 'The Armoury's' bid to be crowned Box Off Team Champion. However, he is coming up against a good friend who he trains with in a Manchester gym, Ben Thomas.

Sharp had no time for a friendly catch-up and said: "It is really good and I am proud to be involved, but this fight with Ben, we are both here to win. It is not just about getting through the rounds."

Thomas, who will represent Manchester's 'The Revolution', said: "I am just looking forward to competing, like Daryll (Sharp) said, not just getting through the rounds. I know what I need to do and am confident in myself to get the win."

It certainly seems as if all fondness will be forgotten once the fighters' feet are grounded on the canvas.

Jake Goodwin vs Reece Wood (men light-middleweight)

Jake Goodwin could not contain his excitement for the semi-finals, and admitted prior to the press conference how he "Just wanted to fight now."

The Leeds boxer lost his undefeated status in his last fight after six successes previous to his last encounter in the ring.

During the official press conference, he added: "People are coming to win, people want to win. This competition, as soon as I got sent it, I did not ask who is in it, where anyone is from. The manager came to me with the concept of it and I was like "get me in, I want it".

His opponent, Reece Wood, offered a similar verdict and was as raring to go as his counterpart, he proclaimed: "We do not say no to fights, and that is the best way to be. The platform we are on, it has gained traction since it has been announced and it will continue to gain traction and it is going to get your face out there."

Liam Gaynor vs Levi Smith (men super-featherweight)

Liam Gaynor departed Ireland for England after describing the boxing scene as "dead" in his native nation.

After a number of professional fights on foreign soil, he linked up with 'Hitman Hatton' to sign for 'The Revolution'.

"As a pro it is hard selling tickets, trying to build that career, trying to put yourself on that platform; and then here we are. I have got this opportunity and I am going to take it."

His opponent, Levi Smith is undefeated, after winning all seven of his first professional bouts.

He said: "I have a very good record, I have fought very good lads, won championships, everything."

How To Watch

The event is being held at Telford International Centre on Saturday 16th September 2023, with fights starting at 18:00 GMT.

Tickets are available at: https://theboxoff.ticketco.events/uk/en/m/e/the_box_off_semifinals/press, with the fights also being streamed on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/c/BoxingSocial.