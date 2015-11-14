Brazilian Grand Prix: Rosberg flies in qualifying with fifth straight pole

Nico Rosberg sealed his fifth consecutive pole position ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton second and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel third.

Rosberg has been looking a completely different driver since he conceded the Driver's Championship to his Mercedes team-mate and he kept that up today, as he took pole position in Brazil.

Resurgent Rosberg

As Hamilton tries desperately to end his run of races at Interlagos without a win, it seems his wait will go on. Despite all Lewis' efforts through qualifying he simply couldn't find a way past his team-mate. The German driver has been dominating Saturday sessions recently and is currently on a run of five pole positions in a row.

Rosberg is in a confusing situation at the minute. He has been consistently beaten by his team-mate, almost to the point where it has been rumoured that the Mercedes team could be considering other options to partner Lewis in the near future. However now, without any of the pressure of the race for the Championship, Nico looks as if he could have beaten Lewis if he had held this form throughout the season.

McLaren Fail Again

At the start of the season Fernando Alonso told the world press to only judge his decision to move to McLaren-Honda when it comes to November. It has come to November now however and the judgement would appear to be conclusively negative.

His engine failed again today, as it did in practice, leaving him stranded by the side of the track to simply watch the first qualifying session from a deckchair.

His team-mate Jenson Button didn't fair much better however, while his engine did manage to complete a session it didn't matter as he crashed out of qualifying above just his team-mate and the Manor's.

Provisional Qualifying Results