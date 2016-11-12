Haas sign Magnussen

Haas announced yesterday that current Renault driver Kevin Magnussen will join the American constructor for next season.

Former McLaren driver Magnussen, who rejoined F1 with Renault after a one year hiatus, reportedly rejected the team's offer of a one-year contract extension; meaning that Jolyon Palmer will retain the second Renault seat, partnering new signing Nico Hulkenberg. Magnussen revealed that he felt the French marque's offer "wasn't good enough".

Magnussen was previously tipped to remain with Renault. | Photo: Getty Images/Mark Thompson

The Dane's arrival means that the underwhelming Esteban Gutierrez - without a point this season - is left without a seat for the second time in three years; his career in F1 currently hangs by a thread once more.

Team principal Gunther Steiner refused to reveal the length of Magnussen's new deal, citing it as a "multi-year" affair.

Magnussen was a wanted man

According to Gene Haas, Magnussen's arrival was a long time coming.

"From the time we began looking at drivers, Kevin Magnussen was always on our shortlist," Haas told Autosport. "He's accomplished a lot in a very short period of time, and we feel like he can accomplish a lot with us."

The 24-year-old will race alongside Romain Grosjean, who has endured a tough first year with the outfit, despite a blistering start; claiming a sixth and fifth placed finish in Australia and Bahrain respectively.

Team owner Haas is confident about the growth of his eponymous team, not fearing the fabled 'second season syndrome'.

"Our second season will bring a new set of challenges, and we feel that pairing Kevin with Romain will help us develop our new car and continue our growth."

Esteban Gutierrez may have to be a bit busier on the phone over the coming weeks. | Photo: Getty Images/Mark Thompson

Meanwhile, Gutierrez is left without a drive for 2017, but with Manor and the Mexican's former employers Sauber yet to announce their driver lineups for next year, there may be a way back for the 25-year-old, who saw his chances of securing a Ferrari seat in the future end, due to a sub-par season.