Belgian GP Qualifying Report - Mercedes come out on top

Lewis Hamilton managed to secure another pole position for the year, as his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas finished Q3 nearly half a second off Hamilton.

Qualifying One

Q1 started with a familiar story of the Ferrari powered cars lingering towards the bottom of the grid. The Haas of Kevin Magnussen finished the session in 20th position, with 16th, 17th and 18th being taken up with Kimi Raikonnen, Romain Grosjean and Antonio Giovinazzi respectively. The final position was taken up by the Williams of Nicholas Latifi.

Qualifying Two

Throughout the weekend, the Ferrari powered cars really struggled. This accumulated in FP3 when both Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel had been confined to 17th and 20th places during the session. Things didn't get much better for the works Ferrari team, as both cars finished outside of the top ten for the first time this year. Vettel finished in 14th place with Leclerc just half a second ahead in 13th position.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, one man who will be happy to get out of Q1 yet again will be George Russell, who managed to finish the session in 15th position. 'Mr Saturday' as he has been dubbed by the commentary team, will be looking to convert some of his promising shows in qualifying into good race results.

The final two spaces in Q2 were occupied by the Alpha Tauri's of Pierre Gasly and Danil Kvyat, who after a strong showing in Spain, will be disappointed about dropping outside of the top 10.

Qualifying Three

The final qualifying session threw up some familiarities and some surprises. It came to little surprise that the front row of the grid was to be occupied by the two Mercedes cars, with Max Verstappen breathing down their necks in third position.

However the surprised started coming in the fourth position, with Daniel Ricciardo in the Renault taking up fourth position, splitting the Red Bulls. The Renaults had been strong the whole weekend, with consistent top ten finishes in all three practice sessions. The Aussie's teammate Esteban Ocon finished the session in session in sixth, marking a solid start to the weekend.

Two teams who could be disappointed about their qualifying results are Racing Point and McLaren, with the McLaren's in 7th and 10th, split by the two Racing Point cars. However come 14:10 tomorrow, its suddenly all to play for.