Sergio Perez wins the Azerbaijan GP Sprint Race 2023

It was Perez's first sprint race win of his career (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images).

Sergio Perez wins the first Sprint Race of the season after overtaking Charles Leclerc at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Leclerc held on for second place and Max Verstappen rounded off the podium after earlier contact with George Russell.

The Mercedes driver made contact with Verstappen on lap one after making contact with the Red Bull's sidepod.

After the race, Verstappen and Russell exchanged words as the British driver tried to apologise for the collision.

Leclerc admitted that the Red Bulls were quicker as he lines up on pole position for Sunday's race.

. Verstappen and Russell come to blows

There were a few choice words from Verstappen during the race as he felt Russell was racing him too hard on the opening lap.

Afterwards, Russell tried to explain to Verstappen that he had a 'lack of grip' and that was what caused him to lock up into the side of the Red Bull.

However, the reigning champion was not in the mood for an explanation with there being a sizeable hole in the side of his car.

Russell and Verstappen, pictured above, in Parc Ferme after the race (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images).

Despite the collision, Verstappen managed to take back the last podium spot from Russell and put the pressure on Leclerc.

. Perez shows promising pace for Sunday

The Mexican showed great pace in the Sprint Race as he managed to overtake Leclerc on lap eight and hold him off until the chequered flag.

Considering the pace that Leclerc and Ferrari showed in both Qualifying and the Sprint Shootout it seemed that the Monegasque would go on to win the race.

However, the Red Bulls proved why their car is superior as Perez soared past Leclerc on the main straight.

The straight line speed of the Red Bull has been extraordinary so far this season and has been again this weekend.

Starting from third, Perez will have a tough time trying to get past both his teammate and the leading Ferrari but anything is possible in Baku.

. Leclerc still searching for first win of the season

Ferrari fans will not have been thrilled to see Leclerc lose the race lead and finish over four seconds off Perez.

After two stunning qualifying performances, the hope seems to back at Ferrari.

Although, it might mean nothing if Ferrari can't convert Friday's pole position into a race win.

The team has been struggling with their tyres over race distances as their one lap pace is more impressive.

With 13 points for Leclerc and 37 points for the team it hasn't been a good start for the Scuderia.

So victory on Sunday would give them the vital boost that they need to kick start their title fight this season.

. New Sprint Race format

The first Sprint Race of the new format has been completed and it provided some big talking points.

A Sprint Shootout provided a fresh new look to qualifying as the intensity and speed picked up to provide chaos.

There has been plenty of crashes and drivers going off as the grid picked up the intensity with there being more reasons to take more risks with the Saturday events having little impact on Sunday's race.

The Sprint Race itself had some good racing as there was a five car battle at the back of the grid and multiple overtakes.

Yuki Tsunoda pushed his car over the limit though when his right rear tyre came off when colliding with the barrier.

At the safety car restart there were changes in the midfield and at the front of the grid with drivers eager to make Saturday count.

Questions will still be raised over whether the Sprint format adds to the spectacle of an F1 weekend.

With five more Sprint Races being scheduled with Austria next, there will be plenty more action to come.