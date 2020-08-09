F2 Sprint Race: PREMA teammates collide to hand Tsunoda the win

Formula 2's second race of the weekend proved exciting as ever, with PREMA losing their 1-2 on lap 19, and Christian Lundgaard suffering a tyre blow out not dissimilar to Lewis Hamilton's last Sunday.

Super Tsunoda

Red Bull junior Yuki Tsunoda, who spent the majority of the race in 3rd, took full advantage of a unnecessary collision between the PREMA cars and snatched the race lead, securing his first win of the season. In his television interview with Rachel Brookes he admitted that he was lucky, but went on to thank his team for a "great car" that kept good pace in those final few laps. As a highly rated driver by Red Bull and Honda, Tsunoda had a very successful second half of last year's F3 season, earning his spot in F2 by clinching a run of three podium finishes and finishing 9th in the Championship. The 20-year-old now sits in 8th in the Formula 2 Drivers' Standings.

Heartbreak for PREMA

Up until the 19th lap it looked like another hugely successful race for the Italian team, with drivers Shwartzman and Schumacher holding P1 and P2 since the start. Aside from a small mistake from the German at Brooklands on lap 5, the two had a solid race, not suffering as badly as others with tyre management. Things fell apart with just two laps to go, when Schumacher began catching his Russian teammate, and tried to take the lead, catching Shwartzman's front wing and taking them both briefly off-course. Schumacher was lucky to be undamaged from the collision, but his teammate was not as fortunate, with his loose front wing slowing him down so much that he ultimately finished in 13th.

This was a highly disappointing result for PREMA and for Shwartzman, who was in desperate need of the win after letting slip his Championship lead last weekend. Team bosses won't have been happy to see their drivers lose the 1-2 so close to the checkered flag. On the team radio after the race Schumacher was heard taking the blame for the incident, repeating "I'm so terribly sorry". No wonder, then, that his podium celebrations seemed a little stilted.

Second podium of the weekend for Aitken

The 24-year-old Brit secured yet another 3rd place finish in today's sprint race, after the same result yesterday. These were his first podium finishes of 2020, his third season in Formula 2. The Campos driver had a brilliant start to today's race, immediately snatching 4th place from P6 at lights out, and keeping up a steady pace throughout. Following the PREMA collision, Aitken was able to take the damaged Shwartzman to snatch P3 in his home race.

Tyre blow out for Lundgaard

Today proved disappointing for the Danish driver, who had a achieved 2nd in yesterday's Feature Race. Off the back of this success, he managed to snatch up two places on the first lap this morning, putting him in P5 early on. The commentators noted his positive driving style, as Lundgaard jumped at opportunities and kept close to the drivers in front. It wasn't long before the ART Grand Prix driver began to notice issues with his tyres, and on lap 8 he lost P5 to Louis Delétraz. With five laps to go the 19-year-old's front left tyre finally gave up, and he dropped to the back of the order. This certainly spices up the competition in the Drivers' Championship, as Callum Ilott increases his lead as the only one in the top 3 to finish today in the points.

Elsewhere on track, British driver Dan Ticktum had a strong race, gaining six places by the second lap. He was later able to take Mazepin after his minor contact with Ilott, and finished the race P7 despite starting in 15th.