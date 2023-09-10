Remembering Ronnie Peterson 45 Years On

To think that if he had received medical attention more promptly at the time, he would have likely still been here today to tell the tale of his recovery from his broken legs. However, after suffering a bone marrow embolism which slipped him into a coma overnight, it led to his fatality on this very morning 45 years ago. He was only 34.

What caused this incident the day previous was a coming together with James Hunt after Ricciardo Patrese collided with an Englishman. While Hunt successfully got him out of the car, medical attention wasn't as imminent as hoped, with Peterson waiting on the track.

The 1978 Italian Grand Prix at Monza was a bittersweet weekend for team Lotus, with their number one driver winning the World Championship the same race weekend their second driver lost their life.

The Formula 1 paddock lost not only a great driver but also a well-respected gentleman who had time for anyone and everyone. His genuine personality was what made everyone love him, with nobody a foe or enemy.

Ronnie Peterson is one of the best to never win the Driver's Championship

On the track, he was a different man. His mixture of aggression and outstanding car control made his racing style enjoyable for many, which helped grow his popularity in the sport and in particular his native country of Sweden.

His 9-year career at the sport's pinnacle saw him come runners-up in 1971 and 1978 to Jackie Stewart and Mario Andretti while coming third in 1973 where the former once again won the title.

Throughout his career he never really had a car that matched his talent and raw pace, but when he did he had to play second best to his teammate. 7 of his 10 wins came in 1973 and 1974 with Lotus, he was unable to compete for a World Championship until he came back to the Norfolk-based team for the 1978 season.

Ronnie drives absolutely flat-out all the time. If he is off the pace, then it might be the car. Not him. Colin Chapman - founder of Lotus

Despite being in a number two role in his final season, he was able to seal two further wins with the team and record multiple podiums in the lead up to his final ever race.

After narrowly missing out on his first win in 1971 in Monza by 0.01 to Peter Gethin in the March car, his first victory came at the 1973 French Grand Prix, where he converted a 5th-place qualifying result into a race win. The race was won by a margin of just over 40 seconds over 2nd place finisher Francois Cevert.

He never forgot his roots away from the paddock, where he helped put Formula 1 on the map of his home country of Sweden. He helped Eje Elgh on his journey, though he couldn't quite make it into Formula 1 due to injuring his arm in a test incident. However, Elgh's passion for motorsport never left where he now helps former Formula 1 driver and 2022 Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson, who has before worn a tribute helmet to the Super Swede.

With a total of 26 podiums and 14 pole positions to his name, he will go down as one of the greatest to never have won the biggest prize in motorsport. Despite being ever so close, the 70s was one of the most talented decades in Formula 1's history. Successful World Champions James Hunt, Jackie Stewart, Emerson Fittipaldi, Niki Lauda and Mario Andretti all raced alongside the Swede who knew just how much of a loss he was not only to the racing world but to their life too.