Hurricanes 14 Highlanders 21: Highlanders power to first Super Rugby title

The Highlanders have won their first Super Rugby title in their 20th season, after beating the number one ranked Hurricanes in Wellington by 21 points to 14.

In an epic final between the two best teams in Southern Hemisphere club rugby, it was the away side who came out on top by seven points in a match which summed up the greatness of the Super Rugby competition.

Sopoaga on song early

It was a breathtaking opening quarter to the game, with both sides throwing the ball around at will hoping to build an early lead which they could then convert into scoreboard pressure.

The Hurricanes were missing influential flanker Ardie Savea through injury, and his dynamism at the breakdown was something the home side really missed, which allowed the Highlanders to dominate territory.

This dominance soon paid off, with Lima Sopoaga nailing a couple of early penalty goals to give Jamie Joseph's side a 6-0 lead after 28 minutes.

Dixon answers Nonu's opener

Having created a number of half chances in the Highlanders 22, Ma'a Nonu finally crashed over for the home team after finding himself one-on-one with an opposition forward on the left wing.

Beauden Barrett, though missed the conversion, his third failed kick of the half which proved to be costly, to reduce the deficit to just one point four minutes before the break.

The Highlanders struck back instantly, crossing for their first try of the final through man-of-the-match Elliot Dixon.

Dixon carried four-men over the line with him before just forcing the ball down, with Sopoaga converting to give the Highlanders a 13-5 lead at the break.

Naholo's form takes the Highlanders home

A relative unknown this time last year, Waisake Naholo has really forced himself into the public eye, and continued his excellent form to score the winning try in the Super Rugby final.

Assisted by Dixon, Naholo backed-up his selection by the All Blacks with tries in each of the Highlanders playoff wins this season, killing off the Hurricanes in the final soon after the break.

Barrett kicked three penalties in the second half, but it wasn't enough for the Hurricanes who fell short of picking up their first ever Super Rugby title, despite finishing top of the league ladder.

Their final opportunity came in the final 15 minutes, but Julian Savea failed to catch the final pass as he looked destined to cross in the corner, with a late Marty Banks drop-goal putting the nail in the Hurricanes-coffin.