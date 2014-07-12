Arismendy Alcantara Proving He Deserves to Stay with Chicago Cubs

It was originally supposed to be a short stay, but Arismendy Alcantara may be playing himself into a permanent spot on the Chicago Cubs’ big league roster.

Alcantara is a toolsy switch hitter with nice power, impressive contact skills and a great combination of speed and athleticism. He was signed by the Cubs out of the Dominican Republic at 17-years-old back in 2009. Alcantara came on the radar in 2012 when he hit .302/.339/.447 in 331 at-bats in High-A as a 20-year-old.

Last season, Alcantara really burst onto the prospect scene as his success continued into Double-A. He showed impressive power (15 homeruns and 36 doubles), much improved plate discipline and great speed on the base paths with 31 stolen bases.

Alcanatara played mostly shortstop early in his professional career, but he switched to second base in Double-A to accommodate for top prospect Javier Baez. He is a decent shortstop, plays plus defense at 2B and has even been showing great ability to play centerfield. Alcantara has impressive defensive versatility, which only adds to his value on the field for the Cubs.

He entered 2014 as the 83rd best prospect in the game by Baseball Prospectus, and a guy to clearly keep an eye on. The Cubs decided to give Alcantara a chance at Triple-A to start this season, and he did not disappoint. In 335 at-bats, Alcantara hit .307/.353/.537 with 10 homeruns, 25 doubles and 11 triples at Triple-A. He also swiped 21 bases in 24 chances before getting called to the big leagues just three days ago.

Alcantara was originally only called up to replace Darwin Barney while he was on a two-day paternity leave. That said, after an impressive 4-5 performance where he hit a double and a triple, drove in three runs and scored two more against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, the Cubs decided to keep Alcantara up for now.

He followed that game up with a 1-4 performance against the Atlanta Braves on Friday, but the one hit was a big one. The Cubs entered the bottom of the ninth inning with the game tied 4-4. Alcantara stepped to the plate with two outs and ripped a single to right field. He then stole second base to put himself into scoring position, and used his speed to cross home plate for the winning run off of a single by Justin Ruggiano.

After already dominating Triple-A, there is no reason to send Alcantara back. He has been an exciting spark for the Cubs and is proving his worth on the big league roster. At 22-years-old he has a very bright future ahead of him. In fact, in Baseball Prospectus’ mid-season prospect list update, Alcantara is now ranked 18th.

This guy has rapidly grown as a player, and is not only an important part of the team right now, he will be a key member of the Cubs’ organization for a very long time.