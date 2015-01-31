Chicago Cubs Sign Outfielder Mike Baxter To Minor League Deal

According to Matt Eddy of Baseball America, the Chicago Cubs have brought in outfielder Mike Baxter on a minor league deal. The contract is expected to include an invite to Spring Training.

Baxter, a former fourth round pick by the San Diego Padres, is best known for his time with the New York Mets from 2011-2013, most notably the incredible catch he made in Johan Santana’s no hitter (shown below). Santana’s 2012 no hitter was the first, and remains to be the only, in the 52 year history of the Mets’ franchise.