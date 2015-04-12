Chicago Cubs Bats Come Alive In 9-5 Win Over Colorado Rockies

After scoring just three total runs in their first three games of 2015, the bats came alive for the Chicago Cubs (2-2) as they take game two of their three game series against the Colorado Rockies (4-1), 9-5.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E CHC 1 2 2 0 1 3 0 0 0 9 12 1 COL 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 5 12 1

Dexter Fowler broke out offensively in the second game of his return to Coors Field, his home for the first eight seasons of his major league career. Fowler went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs batted in. His two-run triple in the second put the Cubs up 3-0.

The Cubs rocked Rockies starter Kyle Kendrick (1-1, 6.00), homering three times against the right-hander who had not given up a run in six innings of work against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park in his previous start. Chris Coghlan (1-4) and Mike Olt (1-4) went back-to-back in the the third while Starlin Castro (3-for-5) sent a rocket into the Denver night as he led off the the fifth.

Jason Hammel (1-0, 4.50) relished the run support, as he pitched a solid six innings for his first win of the year. Hammel gave up three runs on eight hits, including a two-run homer by Nolan Arenado (2-for-4) in the second inning. Hammel struck out six while issuing no walks.

Kendrick was no where as effective in his second start as he gave up a career-high eight runs in five-plus innings of work. Kendrick, not known for giving up walks, struggled with his command as he allowed five free passes.

Notes

CHC: Mike Olt was struck in the right arm and wrist by Rockies reliever Adam Ottavino in the ninth inning. Olt left the game without word on the status of his injury.

COL: DJ LeMahieu went 3-for-4 against Hammel to raise his average to .524.

Coming Up:

04/12/15 Chicago Cubs - Colorado Rockies 2:10 PM

(CHC) Kyle Hendricks (0-0, -) vs (COL) Jordan Lyles (1-0, 3.00)