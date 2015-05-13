Chicago Cubs Blank Mets Behind Jake Arrieta

Noah Syndergaard's first Major League start was going swimmingly until the sixth inning.

The Mets' top prospect made his well anticipated debut at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night, and after four innings, Syndergaard had allowed just two hits and three walks.

In the fifth, Syndergaard, who has been nicknamed "Thor," allowed a Kris Bryant triple, but struck out Miguel Montero to end the inning, prompting Thor to jubilantly smack his fist into his glove. Noah looked impressive through five-- his fastball was under control, and he used his breaking ball wisely, as he struck out six batters in the game.

Syndergaard struggled out of the sixth inning gate, allowing three straight hits-- a Jorge Soler single, a Starlin Castro RBI double, and then a Chris Coghlan two-run homer. After striking out the next batter, Syndergaard would leave with a final line of 5 1/3 innings, six hits, three earned runs, four walks, and six strikeouts. Alex Torres replaced Syndergaard in the sixth, and though he walked three batters and almost let the game slip away, Torres luckily only gave up one more run in the sixth.

Lately, the Mets have struggled offensively, and tonight was no different. Jake Arrieta started for the Cubs, and he shut out the Mets for the first seven innings. Arrieta was never in trouble and was bailed out in the fourth inning after Daniel Murphy followed a Curtis Granderson walk with an opposite field single, only for Grandy to be thrown out after attempting to stretch to third base. The next batter, Michael Cuddyer, would ground into an inning ending double play. Arrieta would finish the game with a final line of eight innings, three hits, one run, and ten strikeouts.

The Mets had one hit until the eighth inning, and they finished with just five on the night. Kevin Plawecki drove in the lone run with an eighth inning sacrifice fly.

While Syndergaard's debut was promising at times, the Mets struggles are nonetheless concerning. They lacked energy, patience, and just couldn't get going on Tuesday night. Tomorrow night, the Mets and Cubs go at it again, as Matt Harvey (5-1, 2.72 ERA) takes on Jason Hammel (3-1, 3.52 ERA) at 8 pm ET.