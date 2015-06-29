Chicago Cubs Injury Updates: Tsuyoshi Wada, Neil Ramirez, Jorge Soler

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs made two roster moves regarding the pitching staff and sent one of their young sluggers to Triple-A to begin a rehab assignment. Here are the latest updates on Tsuyoshi Wada, Neil Ramirez, and Jorge Soler, courtesy of MLB.com's Carrie Muskat.

Tsuyoshi Wada

The Cubs placed Wada on the 15-day disabled list Sunday and made the move retroactive to June 23. Wada had experienced soreness in hie left shoulder, his throwing shoulder, and examination revealed inflammation in his left deltoid. He lasted only 2+ innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 22 before exiting; he surrendered one run on two hits.

Wada is 1-1 with a 3.73 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in seven starts this season after having an impressive rookie campaign in 2014.

As of June 29, the Cubs Injury Report lists Wada as TBD regarding his potential return date.

Neil Ramirez

To replace Wada on the roster, the Cubs activated right-handed reliever Neil Ramirez from the disabled list and returned him to the bullpen. Ramirez had inflammation in his right shoulder, and he had last pitched on April 16 before making his return to the mound on June 28.

Ramirez pitched a scoreless inning in relief against the St. Louis Cardinals in his return. He is 1-0 and has allowed just one earned run in four total innings pitched so far this season.

Ramirez showed a lot of promise last year, compiling a 3-3 record, a 1.44 ERA, and 1.05 WHIP in 43 2/3 innings spread over 50 appearances. He figures to become a big man in the Cubs' bullpen with performances like that.

Jorge Soler

The Cubs' right fielder will begin a Minor League rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Monday, June 29. According to Muskat, there is no set number of games that Soler will play as of Monday morning. It is simply a matter of time to see how well the young slugger progresses both physically and on the field. Muskat quoted Cubs manager Joe Maddon saying, "There's no finish line, but I think he's not far off. He's been taking a lot of [batting practice], done a lot of baseball activity."

Soler is on the disabled list because of a sprained left ankle. He last played on June 1 and went hitless against the Miami Marlins. He is hitting .265/.322/.402 with 4 HR and 19 RBI in 49 games as primarily the starting right fielder.

The big issue with Soler is striking out, which he has done 67 times in comparison to getting 50 hits. At age 23, he has plenty of time to learn to reduce that number while still maintaining his tremendous power. He hit five home runs in 24 games at the end of 2014.