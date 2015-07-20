Chicago Cubs DFA Edwin Jackson, Call Up Rafael Soriano

Looking to strengthen their hold on a possible postseason berth, the Chicago Cubs made a roster move they they did not want to make on a personal level but had to make to enhance their bullpen. On Sunday night, MLB.com's Cubs beat writer Carrie Muskat reported that the Cubs have designated right-hander Edwin Jackson for assignment and called up reliever Rafael Soriano from Triple-A Iowa to take Jackson's spot on the active roster.

According to Muskat, Jackson knew he was struggling, but since he has improved this season (2-1, 3.19 ERA, 1.35 WHIP), the move was unexpected but not a complete surprise. Jackson has seen this happen to many players many times before in his 13-year career. Muskat quoted the big right-hander discussing the decision. Said Jackson,

"I wasn't really expecting it. At this point in my career, it's hard for me to say I'm surprised about anything that happens.

"It [stinks] but it's the business part of the game. I'll be all right, the team will be all right. Hopefully in my time here, I left some kind of positive influence on some of the guys. They can continue to keep it going and proceed to go ahead and prosper in the game."

The type of class that Jackson displayed in taking the news shows that he will turn out fine, and he should get another chance at a Major League job as many teams look for an extra arm in their push toward the postseason.

Muskat also quoted Cubs manager Joe Maddon describing the type of person that Jackson is and what he has meant to the Cubs:

"The word 'class' is thrown out there way too readily and easily. I believe it applies to him and how he handles himself and his decorum. He's a good friend, and I really believe he'll get another opportunity and I wish him nothing but the best and this next opportunity really blossoms for him. He's a first-rate human being."

Jackson also received rave reviews from teammates, most notably starter Jake Arrieta, who called Jackson "one of the best human begins I've ever been around."

Jackson was team president Theo Epstein's first major signee after Epstein took over the Cubs. Jackson signed a four-year, $52-million contract in January of 2013. He began his tenure as a starter, but when that did not work out well, he moved to the bullpen, where he showed flashes of improvement. As a Cub, Jackson was 16-34 with a 5.37 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, and -3.4 WAR. His career numbers are 86-105, 4.61 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, and 9.2 WAR -- including a no-hitter on June 25, 2010, while with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Meanwhile, Soriano is fresh off a short but very successful run through the Minors Leagues since the Cubs signed him in early June. Soriano pitched seven scoreless innings in Double-A and Triple-A, and Maddon likes what he heard about the hard-throwing reliever:

"All I'm hearing is that he's doing well. He can get locked in. I've seen him strike out the side in Anaheim one night on nine pitches. Nothing was fouled off, nothing was touched. When he gets locked in with his location and stuff, he's very good."

Soriano will join the team Monday when the Cubs visit the Cincinnati Reds.

Soriano is known for untucking his shirt after saving games, and, perhaps, he will get some chances to do so after closing out games for the Cubs, who, at this point, do not have that one man considered the closer. Jason Motte has gotten chances of late, and he is 5 for 5 on the season. Hector Rondon leads the team with 12 saves, but he dropped to a setup role a while back. The Cubs have 21 saves as a team.

In his career, Soriano is 22-28 with 207 saves, a 2.85 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 14.5 WAR for five different teams. He lost his closer's job with the Washington Nationals late last season, but he saved 32 games before doing so. He saved 45 for Maddon's Tampa Bay Rays in 2010, and he took over for the injured Mariano Rivera in 2012 and saved 42 games for the New York Yankees. He has also pitched for the Seattle Mariners (four saves) and Atlanta Braves (39).