Chicago Cubs Acquire Reliever Tommy Hunter From Baltimore Orioles For OF Junior Lake

The Chicago Cubs made moves Thursday to bolster both the starting rotation and the bullpen. Earlier in the day, the Cubs acquired veteran starter Dan Haren from the Miami Marlins for Minor Leaguers Ivan Pineyro and Elliot Soto.

Just before the 4:00 p.m. EDT non-waiver trade deadline, the Cubs acquired reliever Tommy Hunter from the Baltimore Orioles. In return, the Cubs sent outfielder Junior Lake to Baltimore. Both Cubs beat writer Carrie Muskat and Orioles beat writer Brittany Ghiroli confirmed the news.

Hunter fits in very well in the Cubs' bullpen as a setup man, and he has also saved 15 games in his time in Baltimore -- but none this year. This season, Hunter has a record of 2-2 with a 3.63 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 32 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched over 39 appearances.

Overall, the Cubs' bullpen has shown flashes of both brilliance and mediocrity. It currently ranks ninth in the National League in bullpen ERA at 3.41 as the trade deadline passes. Cubs relievers are also ninth with 25 saves.

Hector Rondon leads the team with 14 saves. He lost his job a while back, but he has flourished in his chances this week to reclaim the closer's role. Jason Motte has saved six games in seven chances. Both appear to continue to share the job as the Cubs did not acquire a full-time closer. Late rumors had Craig Kimbrel coming to Wrigley Field, but the Cubs would have had to give up far too much to land him.

Hunter has had three straight full seasons of sub-4.00 ERA with 2013 and 2014 both under 3.00. Although he did not fare too well in his first postseason in 2010 with the Texas Rangers, he stepped up when needed in both 2012 and 2014 with Baltimore. Combined, Hunter did not allow a run in four postseason appearances in those years.

Meanwhile, Lake has not found the same flare that he showed in his MLB debut stint in 2012 when he hit .284 with 6 HR and 16 RBI in 64 games. He has hit .211 and .224 in the Majors since then with a total of 10 HR and 30 RBI in 129 games. He has tried to work out his troubles in the Minors for the past several weeks.

At age 25, Lake still has plenty of time and promise to give himself a chance at a successful Major League career beginning in Baltimore.