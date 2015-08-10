MLB Power Rankings:  Toronto Blue Jays And Chicago Cubs Rising

August is witnessing a shift in power in the eastern divisions of both leagues as the Toronto Blue Jays (7) and New York Mets (10) reap the rewards of their trade deadline moves.

The Blue Jays have gone 8-1 since the deadline, and have cut the New York Yankees lead in the American League East by 4.5 games. Toronto ended the week in second place in the division thanks to an eight-game winning streak and a sweep of the Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

The Mets have turned a two game deficit to the Washington Nationals (12) in the National League East at the deadline into a 1.5 game lead. The Mets offense had been flat much of the year without the bat of injured third baseman David Wright. Since the trade for Yoenis Cespedes the bats are beginning to show some life. Another shot in the arm will be the return of Michael Cuddyer from the disabled list on Monday.

The Chicago Cubs (4), winners of 10 out of 11 games, have kicked things into high gear. Last week the Cubs went 5-1 against the Pittsburgh Pirates (3) and San Francisco Giants (11). After their four-game sweep of the Giants, the Cubs find themselves 3.5 games in front of San Francisco for the second wild card spot. As the playoff races heat up the Cubs are legitimate contenders. At 62-48, the Cubs have the third best record in the National League, but find themselves stuck in a division with the league's top two teams, the St. Louis Cardinals and Pirates.

The top 10 has the Kansas City Royals retaking the #2 spot from the Pirates. The Blue Jays and Mets have entered the top 10, replacing the slumping Giants and Nationals.

Who is on top? St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals (71-40) hold on to the top spot in the rankings and possession of the best record in baseball. St. Louis continues to be powered by their pitching staff that thrives even though their ace Adam Wainwright is gone for the year. As last week closed, the Cardinals led the majors in team ERA (2.77), tied for third in batting average against (.238) and fourth in strikeouts (610).

Who is rising high? Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays 7-0 week was powered by third baseman Josh Donaldson (.385 avg., five home runs, eight RBI) and recently acquired starter David Price (2-0, 0.60 ERA, 18 strikeouts) who were named AL co-players of the week.

Who is sliding fast? San Francisco Giants. The Giants began their toughest stretch of games this season by being swept out of Wrigley Field by the Cubs. The four-game series against Chicago began a 26-game gauntlet against teams in the playoff hunt. This stretch will determine if the world champs can stay in playoff contention and will come to an end with a three-game series against the NL West leading Los Angeles Dodgers (5) at Dodger Stadium, August 31-September 2. The Giants have lost six of their last eight games and sit three games back of the Dodgers.

Who is bringing up the rear? Miami Marlins. With the Philadelphia Phillies on a 16-5 run since the All-Star break, the Marlins have now settled into the last spot in the rankings. Injuries have taken their toll and now they have lost right-hander Jose Fernandez to a bicep strain. The Marlins will be making starting pitching a priority in the offseason.