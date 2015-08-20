Thank You Chase Utley
Chase Utley hoisting the 2008 World Series trophy (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Chase Utley was more than just a baseball player with the Philadelphia Phillies the past thirteen years. He was the face of the Phillies during the franchise's most successful years, and served as a true role model for any young baseball player in the Philadelphia area. The most beloved player to ever wear Phillies' pinstripes will now be playing in Dodger blue. An iconic career has ended in Philadelphia; but just because Chase Utley is no longer a player for the Philadelphia Phillies, doesn't mean he still isn't a Phillie for life.

Utley was drafted by the Phillies in the first round (15th overall) in the 2000 MLB amateur draft. He made his MLB debut on April 4, 2003 in typical Chase Utley fashion. His first at-bat in the big leagues was a Grand Slam over the right field wall in Veterans Stadium. Thirteen years later, that Grand Slam serves as the starting point for one of the most illustrious careers in the history of Philadelphia sports.