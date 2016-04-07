Los Angeles Dodgers Complete Sweep Of San Diego Padres
Photo: (Hayne Palmour IV)

The start of the 2016 season for the San Diego Padres is almost like the movie Groundhog's Day. A shutout, a shutout, and another shutout. Three straight games, three straight shutouts, and an MLB record 27 consecutive scoreless innings to start the season for the Padres offense, breaking the record set in 1943 by the St. Louis Browns, who went 26 scoreless innings to start the season. 

The Los Angeles Dodgers made minced meat of their Southern California rivals, beating the Padres 7-0 on Wednesday night. The Dodgers outscored the Padres 25-0 in the first three games of the season. Not exactly the start Andy Green wanted for his managerial career, but things can only go up from here. 

It was a series to forget for the Padres, and a series the Dodgers needed to start the season, even with a ton of players on the shelf. 

The Dodgers rode the hot hand of "rookie" Kenta Maeda, who made his first MLB start since coming from Japan, where he played eight season with the Hiroshima Carp. 

Maeda Dazzles on Mound and With Bat 

Maeda seemed like a natural up there. After signing an 8-year deal with the Dodgers in the offseason, many people questioned whether the Japanese star could translate his game to the major leagues. 

Kenta had no problems on Wednesday night, as he had a dazzling performance. Maeda finished the game with six shutout innings and five hits to go with four strikeouts. To put an exclamation mark on Maeda's debut outing, the pitcher hit a homerun in just his second career at-bat in America, taking Andrew Cashner deep to left in the fourth inning. 

Maeda circled the bases quickly, waved to the crowd after rounding third, and was given the silent treatment in the dugout before his teammates jumped all over him. 