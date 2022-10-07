2022 American League Wild Card Series: Bieber, Ramirez lift Guardians past Rays in Game 1

The Cleveland Guardians edged the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 in Game 1 of their American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field.

Cleveland starter Shane Bieber dominated the Tampa Bay lineup, allowing just a run on three hits in 7 2/3 innings while Jose Ramirez provided all of the offense with a two-run home run.

Shane McClanahan, one of the leading contenders for the AL Cy Young Award and a solo shot by Jose Siri proved to be the only run of the game for the Rays.

Emmanuel Clase got the final four outs as the Guardians snapped an eight-game losing streak in the postseason.

Guardians win pitchers duel behind Bieber gem

Bieber came out firing, throwing no-hit ball over the first four innings before Harold Ramirez singled to lead off the fifth. The Cleveland ace got the next three outs to keep Tampa Bay off the scoreboard.

That was the only runner to reach second base as Bieber's lone walk to Ji-Man Choi was erased on a double play.

McClanahan was matching the 2020 AL Cy Young winner zero for zero and got out of a jam in the bottom of the fourth, inducing a double play from Owen Miller with runners on first and second.

He was staked to a lead when Siri, who hit only seven home runs during the regular season, blasted a solo shot to make it 1-0 Rays.

Cleveland responded in the bottom of the inning as Amed Rosario singled into the opposite field with one out to bring up Ramirez, who drove a 1-1 changeup over the wall for his second career postseason dinger.

"Nothing surprises me", Rosario said of his superstar teammate. "For me, he's the best player in baseball."

Bieber echoed that thought. "He's inevitable. To do it right away, that was huge."

"Left it up", McClanahan said. "Such a great hitter, you're not going to fool him with a bad pitch again in the same spot."

Rays manager Kevin Cash challenged to see if Rosario touched second base, but television replays showed he did and the home run stood. McClanahan would retire the next four to complete his outing.

"It was kind of grainy", he said. "But it certainly looked like there was reason to take a look at it and let's see what New York had to say."

Bieber set down the next seven following the Siri home run and was lifted after allowing a single to Isaac Paredes. Manager Terry Francona summoned closer Emmanuel Clase from the bullpen.

"To hear that, to feed off that energy it seemed like every time there were two strikes they were willing a strikeout. And that felt great. Kind of helps me personally elevate my game."

Clase, who led the major leagues with 42 saves, got Siri to pop out and retired Tampa Bay in order in the ninth to give Cleveland their first playoff game win since 2017.

Look ahead to Game 2

Game 2 is Saturday afternoon on ESPN2 with first pitch scheduled for 12:07 Eastern time.

Tyler Glasnow will get the ball for Tampa Bay making his third start back from Tommy John surgery and his first postseason start since Game 5 of the 2020 World Series.

Triston McKenzie goes to the hill for Cleveland to make his playoff debut. The righty finished the regular season strong, going 2-0 with a 2.09 ERA and striking out 41 over his last 38 2/3 innings.