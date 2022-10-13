2022 American League Division Series Game 1: Strong Cole outing leads Yankees past Guardians

The New York Yankees continued their playoff mastery of the Cleveland Guardians with a 4-1 victory in Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium.

Gerrit Cole struck out eight over 6 1/3 sharp innings while only allowing a run on four hits in his first start at home as a member of the Yankees.

"It was really just an awesome experience", the right-hander said. "Sometimes when you feel the crowd or energy, it sometimes can become a little easier just to quiet things down because it's so loud."

Harrison Bader hit his first home run since being acquired by New York and Anthony Rizzo also went deep as New York defeated Cleveland for the sixth straight time in postseason play.

The Guardians only run came courtesy of a solo home run by Steven Kwan. Starter Cal Quantrill, a 15-game winner during the regular season, allowed only three hits, but gave up four runs in five-plus innings.

Rizzo, Bader go yard in support of Cole

The game was scoreless heading into the third until Kwan took Cole deep. Amed Rosario was hit by a pitch and Jose Ramirez singled into the left field gap to put runners on second and third.

Cole buckled down, striking out Andres Gimenez on his 60th pitch of the night.

"That may be the at-bat of the game right there", said New York manager Aaron Boone.

After throwing just eight pitches in the fourth, he allowed two more baserunners, cruising through the rest of his outing.

"We did a really good job early of driving up his pitch count", said Cleveland manager Terry Francona. "And then he had a real quick fourth inning, that kind of got him back into the game."

Bader, a New York native who grew up just five minutes from Yankee Stadium, tied the game, lining a home run into left-center field to tie the game.



"I want to validate myself", referring to the injury he had that delayed his debut until September 20th after being acquired from St. Louis. "I want to play hard and I want to show my teammates and I want to show them all why I earned that uniform."

Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled with one out in the bottom of the fifth. Oscar Gonzalez, hero of the Wild Card series, misplayed the ball in the right field corner for a two-base error and Jose Trevino put the Yankees in front with a sacrifice fly.

"It took a little more spin than I was expecting and it just went away", Gonzalez said.

Rizzo blasted a two-run shot into the second deck in right field to chase Quantrill after Aaron Judge walked.

"The Guardians are a young team that has a lot of momentum and have been pitching really well and playing really well", he said. "That's a scary combination."

Jonathan Loiasiga, Wandy Peralta and Clay Holmes finished with 2 2/3 innings two-hit relief. Holmes hit Owen Miller with a pitch before retiring the final two batters.

Guardians try to get even in Game 2 behind Bieber

Cleveland turns to ace Shane Bieber as they look to tie the series. The righty dominated Tampa Bay in Game 1 of the Wild Card series, allowing one run over seven innings.

Nestor Cortes attempts to put the Yankees up 2-0 as he takes the mound after going 12-4 in the regular season, earning his first All-Star appearance.

Game 2 was originially scheduled for Thursday night at 7:37pm, but with rain in the forecast, the game was postponed and will be played Friday at 1:07pm.