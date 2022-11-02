2022 World Series Game 3: Phillies bash five home runs, shut out Astros

The Philadelphia Phillies' remarkable postseason run continued as they tied a World Series record with five home runs in a 7-0 demolition of the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park.

Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, Rhys Hoskins, Kyle Schwarber and Brandon Marsh all went deep as Philadelphia claimed a 2-1 lead in the series.

Ranger Suarez started for the Phillies and pitched three-hit ball over five innings as the NL Champions improved to 6-0 at home.

"Just being back home, I think is such a momentum swing for us, just for the pure fact of our fan base", Harper said. "This whole city is so excited to be in this moment, and we're just thrilled to be able to play in front of them and have this opportunity."

Lance McCullers Jr., who started Game 4 of the ALCS which clinched Houston's World Series berth, was tagged for all five home runs and all seven runs.

How the Phillies dominated the Astros

The fans were already juiced after Nick Castellanos made his second terrific sliding catch of the series in the top of the first inning and in the bottom of the inning, they had more reason to go wild.

Kyle Schwarber led off with a walk and Harper ripped a pitch from McCullers into the right field seats to make it 2-0. He crossed the plate and again exclaimed “This is my house!” before he ripped off his helmet, exposed his Phillie Phanatic headband and was mobbed by teammates in the dugout.

Harper then summoned Bohm from the on-deck circle and back to the dugout for a quick word of advice. Speculation began that McCullers was tipping his pitches.

"I think any time you have information, you want to be able to give that to your teammates at any point", Harper said. "Anytime I can help my teammates, throughout the whole season, we've done that."

Whatever was said worked as Bohm led off the bottom of the second with his first postseason home run to make it 3-0. Marsh then followed with a blast of his own following video review.

McCullers allowed four home runs to the first nine hitters he faced.

"It was kind of mind-boggling because he doesn't give up homers", Houston manager Dusty Baker said. "He ususlly keeps the ball in the ballpark."

Schwarber, the NL home run champion with 46, again dumped a two-run shot into a thicket of English ivy and Hoskins connected on solo shot for a 7-0 lead that ended McCullers' night.

"I don't really get hit around like that, so I was in a little bit of disbelief", the right-hander said.

Suarez was able to start this game rather than Game 4 due to a rainout last night and he shut down the Astros potent lineup.

He needed only two pitches to get the first two outs of the game and struck out Yordan Alvarez to end the first. In the second, the Astros put two men on, but the lefty fanned Chas McCormack. Again with two runners on, he retired Altuve to end the fifth on a soft foul pop.

"He's just a guy with no heartbeat", said catcher J.T. Realmuto. "It looks like he's playing a child's game."

Four relievers finished up the last four innings, but Phillies manager Rob Thomson was able to save his top two relievers, Jose Alvarado and Seranthony Dominguez.

"It's a really good Houston team over there", Harper said. "They have been here, they have been in all situations before and to be able to come in here and win the first game was huge for us."

Javier, Nola duel in pivotal Game 4

Houston looks to even the series behind Cristian Javier, who started Game 3 of the ALCS and one-hit the New York Yankees to pick up the win.

Aaron Nola gets the ball for Philadelphia looking to redeem himself after allowing five runs in 4 1/3 innings and is 2-1 overall in the postseason.