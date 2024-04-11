Top 5 Best MLB podcasts to listen to

The fastest-growing form of digital audio is taking over by storm

Podcasts are among the fastest-growing form of digital audio media with experts forecasting the industry to hit several billion dollars by the end of 2024.

Podcasts are much more niche-based compared to other traditional media like radio and therefore it is easier to find your preferred content without having to worry about timing your timer in order to catch your favorite program. Podcasts help you listen to your favorite program from wherever you are, making it super convenient.

As an MLB fan, you may want to listen to current events, analyses, baseball history, or even team-specific analysis. Since there are plenty of podcasts around, it becomes harder to choose. A curated list of the available MLB podcasts would help you decide on what to listen to. Happy listening.

1. Baseball is Dead

This is a cool podcast for all fans alike. Whether you are new in the game or a veteran, this podcast definitely caters to you. The name of the podcast actually mocks the idea that baseball is dead and boring and the hosts really wanted to prove the critics wrong. Hosted by Jared Carrabis, Baseball is Dead chats about everything in the game, from different leagues and teams to the awesome guests they bring in. Available on Apple Podcasts and YouTube.

2. Talkin’ Baseball

This is one of the most popular MLB podcasts in the community right now. Hosted by Jomboy Media, They break down and recap the series every Monday and Friday. They also cover the standings, the good, the bad, and the angry from MLB making sure you are in the loop with what’s going on. Available on major streaming platforms like Apple Podcasts and YouTube.

3. The Baseball Prospectus Podcast Network

It's a podcast that's all about thinking things through, but they don't really dive deep into numbers, which I like. After all, you can check out the data by yourself - what sets these guys apart is their skill in chatting, figuring things out, and making sense of it all. And the games they play are pretty cool too. Baseball Prospectus is a subscription site (the podcast itself is free though). They make and use their own metrics. So, they tend to have a different take from the rest of the baseball media. The podcast itself is called Five and Dive and it’s a great listen. Available on major platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

4. Batting Around Podcast

This is perhaps one of the most loved podcasts ever. Hosts a really casual baseball talk and deep dives into stories and lore. If you are tired of the other podcasts that are just constant streams of stats and predictions and want something with a little more fun and love for the sport in general, then this is your top choice. Available on major streaming platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

5. Foul Territory

This is one of the biggest names when it comes to baseball podcasts. Launched and hosted by former MLB stars A.J. Pierzynski, Erik Kratz, Todd Frazier, and Adam Jones, it counts Scott Braun as a co-host and Ken Rosenthal as a regular contributor. Their slogan is “Baseball the way it should be covered” and I think they live up to the hype. Available on Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and also on their own website. They are also available on other major streaming platforms.





