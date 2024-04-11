New York Yankees improve to league-best record of 10-3 after series win over Miami Marlins

The New York Yankees became the first team in MLB to reach 10 wins this season, as they won the series against a struggling Miami Marlins. Led by the excellent performances of Juan Soto, the Bronx Bombers continued their strong start to the campaign. After an 0-9 start, the Marlins picked up their first win of the year against the St Louis Cardinals, before recording their second in the third and final game of this series.

Game 1 – Yankees 7-0 Marlins

Nestor Cortes took the mound for the Yankees in the first game, and after a couple shaky starts to open the campaign, he had by far his best outing in a 7-0 win. He pitched eight shutout innings, allowing just two hits and zero walks, whilst striking out six hitters.

In the top of the first, he retired the Marlins side in order, forcing three fly-outs. For the Yankees, Soto drew a walk in his first at-bat, but Aaron Judge grounded into a double play. Cortes came back out for the second inning in as dominant fashion as he did the first, this time recording his first two strike outs. There was also some good defense on display from Anthony Volpe, as he made a fantastic catch on a sharp line drive from Tim Anderson.

A single from Bryan De La Cruz meant that the Marlins had their first base runner, but that was as good as it got for the visitors in the top of the fourth. It was the bottom of the inning in which things fell apart for opposition pitcher Jesus Luzardo, as the Yankees put up six runs by virtue of two three-run homers.

It started with a leadoff single for Giancarlo Stanton, before Anthony Rizzo produced a base hit to advance him to third. With no outs, Volpe came to the plate to hit his second home run of the year on a fly ball to center field to give the Yankees a 3-0 lead.

Luzardo's disastrous inning continued, as Alex Verdugo doubled on a ground ball to left, and eighth hitter Jose Trevino drew a walk. Jon Berti's sacrifice bunt was the first out, but it moved the runners across. Soto's dream start in pinstripes got even better as he hit his first Yankee Stadium homer to put his team up six. The inning finally ended with a Judge pop out to first.

The visiting offense remained flat, but the Yankees offense was still on fire in the fifth, especially the bat of Stanton. His hot streak extended with a double to left, and he was waved home as Verdugo recorded an RBI.

Cortes was still in the game in the seventh, and gave up just a second hit, once again to De La Cruz. He was eventually pulled prior to the ninth after a stellar outing and was replaced by debutant Josh Maciejewski. The reliever got three outs in just four pitches as he forced three ground outs to end the game.

Nestor Cortes – 8.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 6 K, 0 BB

Jesus Luzardo – 4.2 IP, 8 H, 7 ER, 5 BB, 4 K, 2 HR

Game 2 - Yankees 3-2 Marlins

The second game was a lot closer in this pitching matchup between Carlos Rodon and A.J Puk. It was Rodon and the Yankees, however, who prevailed once more in this game as they narrowly edged it 3-2 to become the first team in the league to reach 10 wins. It was a solid outing for Rodon, giving up just four hits and two walks, whilst striking out six. Puk lasted 4.2 innings, giving up four hits, five walks and an earned run.



A leadoff walk was issued to Luis Arraez by Rodon in five pitches, but he recovered to get three outs, including a strikeout of De La Cruz, who had got the Marlins’ only two hits in the previous game. The Yankees offense generated traffic on the bases early, as Soto and Judge both drew walks with one out. Soto stole his first base of the year as he reached second. A throwing error by catching Christian Bethancourt allowed him to then advance to third. The Dominican was heading for home, but was thrown out as Stanton reached on a fielder’s choice. Rizzo grounded out to end the rally with no score.

Verdugo recorded his second home run of the season and first at Yankee Stadium as he took advantage of a second pitch sweeper to put his side 1-0 up. The Marlins finally got a runner in scoring position at the top of the fourth, as Jazz Chisholm Jr doubled off a four seam fastball to give them an opportunity to get on the board, though this hope was short-lived.

Soto forced another throwing error, this time by shortstop Anderson to take second base. Once again, Judge drew a walk to put both of them on base with two outs. Stanton’s bat remained hot as he doubled on a line drive to score Soto and move Judge to third, making it 2-0. The scoring continued in the sixth, as new pitcher Sixto Sanchez, who came in as relief for Puk, gave up a single to Berti, before throwing a five-pitch walk to Austin Wells. Soto’s strong influence on the game grew as he singled on a ground ball to record another RBI and extend the lead to three.

Defensive struggles plagued the hosts in the seventh, as Josh Bell drew a leadoff walk, before Chisholm Jr reached on a fielder’s choice, as the ball went through Rizzo’s glove, and this was scored as an error on the first baseman. Rodon then gave up a single to Anderson, which signalled the end of his evening. Despite the difficult ending, he will have been pleased with his performance. Ian Hamilton came in to replace him, which was countered with the introduction of Jesus Sanchez as a pinch hitter for Avisail Garcia. Sanchez grounded out to first, but Bell scored to give the Marlins their first run of the series. They added a second as Gordon’s sacrifice-fly scored Chisholm Jr. They could not get any closer, however.

Offenses fell flat as the Marlins had one more opportunity to get back on level terms. It was left to Yankees closer Clay Holmes to record the save. He did so in just seven pitches as Chisholm Jr grounded out before Anderson struck out swinging after three pitches. Sanchez flew out sharply to center fielder Judge to end the game and give the Yankees their 10th win and second of the series.



Carlos Rodon – 6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

A.J Puk – 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 2 K, 1 HR

Game 3 - Yankees 2-5 Marlins

Marcus Stroman made his second start in the Bronx, but could not help his side to a win as they lost the final game of this series 5-2. The Marlins recorded just their second win of the campaign, with starting pitcher Ryan Weathers on the mound. He pitched five scoreless innings, giving up three hits and three walks.

Both pitchers issued a walk in the first inning but held each team scoreless. At the bottom of the second, the Yankees had their first base runner in Gleyber Torres, who had been moved down to sixth in the line-up after failing to get into any rhythm in the leadoff position. Volpe replaced him at the top of the order in this one. Torres drew a walk but the inning ended when Verdugo grounded into a double play.

It started to unravel for Stroman at the top of the third. He issued another walk to Gordon, before allowing a single on a ground ball to right from Nick Fortes. This put two men on base with no outs. His struggles continued as Arraez singled to left, which advanced the runners and scored Gordon to put the Marlins ahead. This was the first earned run allowed by Stroman in a Yankees uniform in his third start. After recording his first out, he gave up a three-run homer to Jake Burger on a second pitch slider, which gave the Marlins some welcome separation at 4-0. Chisholm Jr worked another walk in what was a productive at-bat. Stroman had allowed more walks (four) in the first three innings, than he did in both of his first two starts combined.

Offenses were stalling as pitchers regained control, but both were pulled prior to the sixth inning. Luke Weaver came in as relief for Stroman, whilst Bryan Hoeing replaced Weathers. Weaver pitched a scoreless inning, but the Yankees finally got on the board as Stanton hit his fourth home run of the season to make it 4-1. In doing so, he has now hit a home run against every single MLB team.

There was no more scoring from either side until the bottom of the eighth, in which the Yankees threatened once more. Volpe drew a walk from new pitcher Anthony Bender, and Soto produced yet another hit with a sharp line drive to right to make it 4-2. However, they could not ride this wave of momentum as they headed to the ninth still down.

The Marlins were desperate for any type of insurance in the ninth, and they got it to make it 5-2. Right hander Dennis Santana came into pitch for the Yankees, and gave up a single and a walk to Anderson and Gordon. Fortes reached on a fielder’s choice due to an errant throw, as Anderson was waved home. This left two men on first and second with one out.

Santana managed to get two more outs with no further damage, leaving his side with a three run deficit to overcome with the bottom of the order due up. Verdugo grounded out for the first out, but third baseman Berti singled on a soft ground ball to keep the Yankees alive. With two outs Volpe walked to bring up Soto as the tying run. He also worked a walk to load the bases with two outs and bring the winning run to the plate in former MVP Judge. However, on the second pitch he just missed, with the potential grand slam instead flying out to center field, thus ending the game in Marlins victory. The Yankees struggled with situational hitting, as they were 0-7 with runners in scoring position, and left 10 men on base.

Marcus Stroman: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 7 K, 1 HR

Ryan Weathers: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0ER, 3 BB, 1 K

What's Next?

The Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians in a three-game series, whilst the Marlins face the difficult task of taking on the Atlanta Braves.