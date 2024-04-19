A new frontier for America's beloved sport.

Baseball is commonly known as “America’s pastime sport” since it plays a crucial role in American history. In June 1846, baseball made its official debut in the United States in Hoboken, New Jersey. The Cincinnati Red Stockings, established in 1869, emerged as the inaugural professional baseball team in America. It is from America that the sport spread to other countries.

The first enclosed ballpark for playing baseball in the world was in America at Union Grounds in Brooklyn. It was built in 1862 and various clubs competed there until 1888 and served as the home for four major league teams.

While there is no single inventor of baseball, just as no one invented rock and roll or even Art Deco, America played a role in popularizing the sport abroad. Although there were other variations of baseball played and enjoyed by others for thousands of years, baseball evolved and changed according to the people who played and managed it.

In Africa, baseball was popularized by US Marines who were either stationed or transiting through the various military bases that were owned by the British. Some WW2 African veterans who were stationed in the Far East were also able to pick up the sport and actively practice it when they returned home.

In the present, despite baseball not being a common fixation like soccer in most African countries, there has been a concerted effort to popularize the sport and get more people on board. There are several professional baseball players who come from the continent and have set their mark in the sport.

Without the privilege of world-class facilities and coaches, African baseball players have to endure what similar professionals in other regions like South America have to endure before getting their big break or getting a slot in prestigious baseball academies. Train in the rough streets, use improvised bats and fields, and hope to be scouted by a professional scout for a big American or Asian team.

However, there is hope in the face of the dim prospects. Africa is home to a much larger population and also the youngest and fastest-growing young population. Just like China, baseball can hope to cash in on the African demographic dividend. With fan numbers taking a hit in the Global North countries and baseball seeking younger and global fans, it should look no further than Africa.

The sheer potential for baseball in Africa could be described as phenomenal and unparalleled. To achieve its full potential, it would need to match the soccer numbers and even overtake soccer as the most popular sport in the continent. A bit ambitious but with the right funding, talent nurturing, and proper market capture, I won’t rule that one out.

The two countries that have a vibrant local baseball scene are Benin and Uganda. Benin is in West Africa and Uganda is in West Africa. Although Benin doesn’t seem to have an official representation, the fans are still soldiering on. In the latest world men’s rankings, South Africa takes position 1 in the continent and 34 worldwide. Uganda and Kenya are second and third respectively. Benin and Uganda also have a wide selection of children and teens enjoying the sport and playing in their leagues every week going by the available social media posts.

Over the next 5-10 years, these young players playing in their little amateur league at the moment continue to play baseball, hone their skills, and get better in the game. I believe the number of professional players will increase spontaneously. As these children see their older peers access world-class professional opportunities, it only serves to increase their ambitions and encourage them further.