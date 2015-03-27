Michael Chandler Meets Derek Campos at Bellator : Kimbo - Shamrock

As we edge into the the spring and summer many cards will start to take shape in the near future. High Ridge and Missouri product Michael Chandler (12-3) looks to head home as he will face Derek Campos (15-4) in a lightweight feature fight at Bellator: Kimbo vs. Shamrock. The fight will take place at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri on Friday, June 19th. It was originally slated for the 20th but that date has now been changed. More announcements will be made to the card in the near future as Scott Coker has expressed in a recent interview he looks to create at least two tent pole shows a year in the gateway city.

Chandler is a former Missouri wrestler that is currently at the top of the mixed martial arts world similar to other Missouri standouts Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. Chandler has won the lightweight title twice in Bellator and is well known for his classic battles with Eddie Alvarez. He is looking to make another run at the title but it won’t be easy in the stacked 155 division at Bellator.

Derek Campos has fought three times in the Bellator promotion and with a win here will more than likely step into the contender spot. His only loss in the promotion so far is from Patricky Freire. The 26 year old is based out of Texas and should give Chandler quite a fight.