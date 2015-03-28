Marcos Galvao Forces Joe Warren Into Submission Via Verbal Tap: Bellator 135 Main Card Recap

Once again the Bellator promotion congested the airwaves of the new logoed Spike TV as we saw a new bantamweight champion crowned. In an agonizing manner Marcos Galvao (17-6) pulled off an amazing kneebar submission over Joe Warren (12-4) to claim the 135 title. LC Davis (23-6) and Hideo Tokoro (32-28) put on a hell of a fight with Davis earning the split decision. Francis Carmont (23-10) and Ryan Couture (10-3) had impressive wins in another stellar night of fights from Bellator MMA.

The baddest man on the planet is going to the have the baddest meme on the planet tomorrow as social media consumes this fight. Joe Warren stepped in the cage with the swagger we are used to seeing and even though he called for the stand up he quickly found his home in the clinch and wrestling against Marcos Galvao. He pressured out the first round but after his initial takedown it seemed as if Joe lost a step heading into the second. In the second, after a quick exchange on the feet, each fighter met in a clinch that sent them both sprawling to the canvas. Both took a turn ducking under each other but it was plain to see that Galvao was fishing for something. He eventually caught Warren in a kneebar and was in great position for a wind up to torque the knees furiously. Warren let out a cringing scream and as expected referee John McCarthy called for the end of the match. Warren was clearly upset but it was hard to deny the call. His MCL would have been ripped in half if torqued any more and we are sure Joe is happy to walk out the cage. We will have to see what the damage is and how soon he can return because we are likely to see a famous Bellator trilogy fight in the near future.

FOTN clearly went to the banger between LC Davis and Hideo Tokoro. Those guys matched each other both on the feet and on the ground providing three great rounds of entertainment. This writer scored the first round for Tokoro but two of the judges did not, to give Davis the split decision. As Bellator CEO Scott Coker put it on twitter “There were no losers in this fight.” He was right as the first round was a stand up affair showcasing punches and kicks by both fighters equally. The second round was similar but if looked at overall this is the round that won Davis the fight. He was accurate with each jab and even ate a great leg kick from Tokoro while pressing forward. These are the fun fights people will have to get used to watching the new regime as Coker and staff always does a fine job of matchmaking their events.

Francis Carmont is also making his debut in the promotion welcoming another newcomer in Guilherme Viana (6-2). The ex-boxer was never able to get anything going in the first two rounds with Carmont in a muay thai stance now allowing anything to come within range. Francis landed a variety of leg kicks including one early to the liver that he could have capitalized on. Regardless he won the first two rounds easily but you could tell Viana was figuring something out close to the end of the second. In the third is where Guilherme had the most success and almost pulled off a rear naked submission on Francis. Carmont did just enough to win his first victory in Bellator and did not look bad doing so. More than likely they will set him up with the winner of Kendall Groves and Brandon Halsey.

Ryan Couture had no issues taking care of his second opponent for the Bellator promotion by defeating Dakota Cochrane (18-8). Dakota easily dictated the pace of the fight early and may have won the round if the fight remained on the feet. Ryan found the back of Dakota after a few mistakes made on the canvas. Once his arm slid under the chin it was only a matter of time before Cochrane was laid out flat and would submit to the rear naked choke. Ryan is already eyeing the title at 155 in Bellator but there should at least be two more opponents ready to prove his worth in the division.

Up next for the Bellator is Bellator 136: Brooks - Jansen on April 10th from Irvine, Ca.

The results from Bellator 135:

Main Card

Marcos Galvao def. Joe Warren via verbal submission (knee bar) – Round 2, 0:45

L.C. Davis def. Hideo Tokoro via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Francis Carmont def. Guilherme Viana via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Ryan Couture def. Dakota Cochrane via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:23

Prelims

Rashad Coulter def. Jeremiah O’Neal via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 1:44

Emmanuel Sanchez def. Alejandro Villalobos via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Sean Holden def. Tim Roman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Neal Ewing def. Logan Nail via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Stephen Banaszak def. Brad Mitchell via submission (omo plata) – Round 2, 2:51

Klayton Mai def. Xavier Siller via submission (neck crank) – Round 1, 3:55

George Pacurariu def. J.P. Cole via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 2:59