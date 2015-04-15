TUF 18 Alumni Laura Howarth Added To Invicta FC Bantamweight Division

A name many not remember from the groundbreaking co ed season on The Ultimate Fighter season 18 is the British prospect Laura “Hothead” Howarth (2-1). She was unsuccessful in her only showing on the show losing to Jessamyn Duke. Outside of TUF the Cage Warriors veteran is 2-1 having lost her last match back in August of last year.

Howarth adds to the already improving lineup of fighters at 135 in the Invicta promotion. Names like Tonya Evinger and Irene Aldana are two of the top 135 er's in the world and Laura’s fighting style should fit right in. She’s very excited to fight for the promotion and makes a warning to the other fighters in Invicta having a few choice words to say.

“I set goals and I always achieve them,” she declared. “I honestly believe it is only a matter of time before the 135-pound belt is strapped around my waist.

“So for all the 135-pounders out there who think they can beat me, please step up. I’m coming for the belt and no one will stop me from taking it.”

Laura should make her debut sometime this year. Don’t forget Invicta FC returns on April 24th live from the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo. The event will air exclusively on UFC Fight Pass.