Kyle Kurtz Looks Towards “TUF” After Victory; Cage Of Honor 65 Reactions

B&L Promotions held their 10th event under the banner this past Saturday from the Isle of Cape Casino in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. In the main event local favorite Kyle “The Hurtz” Kurtz rocked a packed house with a first round finish over Danny Andrews. Shortly after he held the crowd in the palm of his hand as he announced his intentions to try out for The Ultimate Fighter Season 22. A hearty task for any fighter to endure the welterweight prospect is looking forward to representing his hometown on the biggest stage of them all. The fight card consisted of 10 ammy fights to go with a three pro main card. It was an explosive night of fights that saw each pro fight end in a finish. Also ammy women’s bantamweight champion Melissa Shepard was in the house to finally retire her belt as she looks towards her first pro fight. If you are looking for some good fights in the Southeast Missouri region Cage of Honor has you covered.

It didn’t take long for Kyle Kurtz (3-0) to make quick work on Danny Andrews (2-5). After a vicious slam by Kurtz he mounted Andrews to lay down the ground and pound. We aren't too sure what the ref was waiting for as this fight could have easily been stopped earlier. It was a dominant win for Kurtz but he knows things won’t come that easy for him at the tryout.

The co main was a match up between Joel Valdez (1-0) winning his professional debut against against Caleb McCutchen (0-2). There was a vicious low blow early that caused the momentum of the first round to halt. Soon the action went to the ground where Valdez rolled into good position to pull off the armbar. The first match had a similar outcome as Jamell Austin (1-4) pulled off a slick rear naked choke once he obtained the back of David Colter(0-3) . It was a match that Jamell took advantage of on the mat and in little time was able to produce the finish. It was a fight were both opponents were trying to earn their first win so much was on the line.

It was a very engaging night of fights for Cage of Honor 65 from a well run promotion that truly puts it’s fighters in a spotlight. I spoke with promoter Brad Wick after the fights about what’s next for the company and it looks as if an August event is in the works. We will for sure make a return trip down to the boot heels as it was a rewarding evening filled with a great fighting spirit that is expected here in the state of Missouri. The full results of Cage Of Honor 65 are listed below including a video of the main event courtesy of B&L Promotions.

Prelims /Ammy Card

Mariques White def Kenneth Salinas via Unanimous Dec

Cody McCalister def Alexander Phillips via Tapout due to Scissor Choke at 2:23 in the 2nd round

Brandon Ditterline def James Laller via Tapout due to Guillotine Choke at 1:00 in the 1st round

David johnson def Yukihiro Takase via Split Dec

Michael Bucholtz def Andrew Terhune via Split Dec

Johnnie Price def Josh Langley via Tapout due to Armbar Submission at 2:54 in the 1st round

Justin Williams def McKinley Lane via Tapout due to Armbar Submission at 2:01 in the 1st round, Justin Williams becomes the new COH East 125lb Champ

Chris Petty def Cody Huff via Tapout due to Rear Naked Choke at :46 in the 1st round, Chris Petty retains the 155lb COH East Title

Main Card/Pro Fights

Jamell Austin def David Colter via Tapout due to Rear Naked Choke at 1:48 in the 1st round

Joe Valadez def Caleb McCutchen via Tapout due to Armbar Submission at 1:21 in the 1st round

Kyle Kurtz def Danny Andrews via TKO/RSC due to Strikes at 3:46 in the 1st round

Fight of the Night Awards go to Andrew Terhune and Michael Bucholtz