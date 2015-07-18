Andrey Koreshkov Outworks Douglas Lima To Become The New Welterweight Champion Bellator 140 Main Card

There is a new face on the poster of the Bellator MMA champions roster and that is the face of Andrey Koreshkov (18-1). Spartan kept his supreme run in Bellator going on Friday night with the victory over now former welterweight champion Douglas Lima (26-6). Phenom never really got going as we only saw a few of his patent and devastating leg kicks. Andrey has no issues trading with Lima on the feet and used his footwork to set up timely takedowns that frustrated Lima all night. Andrey also found success with an uppercut that seemed to land frequently especially after a few of the leg kicks found their mark from Lima. Every time it seemed like Douglas would get an opening he was met with another takedown. Only until the last round did Lima stuff a few takedown attempts but the threat of the shots left him open to receive some damage on the feet. It was a beautifully executed game plan by Andrey as many felt he won each round. So did two of the three judges as he pulls off the unanimous victory.

Paul Daley (37-13) said he could feel the presence of Josh Koscheck in the audience and it only took him two rounds to get it done Friday Night. He faced Dennis Olson (14-9) who lost his last time out in the Bellator cage and this time would be no different. Both fighters mixed it up early and often as Daley dropped Olson from the onset. After a quick scramble Olson was able to get Daley in a bit of trouble with an armbar attempt from the ground. He also finished the round trying a front choke and another armbar attempt until time ran out. In the second round Olson lands a kick to the bottom but is immediately dropped by Daley. When Olson tries to get up Daley lands a punch to the temple that sent him back down where Paul pounced for the ground and pound. When Dennis tried to stand again he lands another shot to Daley that send him back down and soon after the fight is stopped by the referee. Daley calls out Josh Koscheck during the post fight interview and more than likely we will see that happen as Bellator has no issues with putting together grudge matches.

Brennan Ward (11-3) gets his second win in a row for Bellator with a first round finish of Roger Carroll (16-13). “The Leprechaun” was game and went right after Ward even though he ate a few punches to the face and tasted a leg kick. Ward was clearly the more dominate fighter but give it to Roger for staying in his face for as long as he could. Brennan stops him late in the first after he rocks the jaw of Carroll. Ward wants to prove he is one of the best 170er’s in the world he may get his chance sooner than later.

Chris Honeycutt and Paul Bradley was an intriguing match up from the start as both guys are equally matched. Unfortunately we did not get an outcome for the match as the fight was called off in the second round. The first round was controlled and won by Honeycutt as he did the most work on the feet. The second round is where the fight was stopped due to an accidental head butt. Bradley was starting to find some ground in the fight but after the headbutt opens up a huge gash on the head of of him the doctors call for a stop of the fight. More than likely this fight will come again because it would be a shame not to allow this fight to go to completion.

If you don’t know who “MVP” Michael Venom Page (8-0) is by now you will soon enough. The UK fighter is one of the most charismatic fighters in the sport and he not only speaks a good game but backs it up as well. The man has spent around a minute in the Bellator MMA cage as he has finished his fights in a matter of seconds. Friday would be no different as he takes care of Rudy Bears (16-14) early. It is true this fight was one of his longer outings and that’s due to the movement of Bears. Page kept looking for his opening while defending and fighting off the early assault from Bears. Rudy felt the sting of venom early as he was dropped with the first punch that connected, He recovered fast and went for a takedown attempt. The longer rangier Page scrambled easily back to his feet and found Bears with straight right that sent him to the canvas. Page didn’t even attempt to pounce on Rudy as he like us all knew this fight was over. This guy is one of the most lethal strikers in 170 and it’s time he mixes it up with the best Bellator has to offer.

Up next for Bellator MMA is Bellator 141 which will the promotional debut for Melvin Guillard as he faces Brandon Girtz. That fight takes place on August 28th from the Pechanga Resort & Casino Temecula, CA. The full results from Bellator 140 are listed below.

PRELIMS

Dean Hancock def. Alex Dunworth via TKO (corner stoppage) – Round 2, 2:14

Kaline Medeiros def. Sarah Payant via submission (kimura) – Round 1, 3:24

Ryan Quinn def. Waylon Lowe via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 2:47

Remo Cardarelli def. Billy Giovanella via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Kin Moy def. Blair Tugman via submission (triangle choke) – Round 3, 3:01

Parker Porter def. Eric Bedard via submission (Americana) – Round 2, 2:51