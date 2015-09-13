Shamrock FC Fuel Main Card Recap

Shamrock FC returned on Friday September 11th with a thrilling tribute to the fallen on the horrific day. The fights themselves were very exciting as we watched a great main card with titles and Bellator contracts on the line. Jordan Howard (9-3) outlasted the rangier Dan Aguirre (10-4), while Rebecca Ruth (5-1) finished Alice Yauger (2-4) with a performance that didn’t disappoint. It was another fun filled night for the Shamrock FC promotion nestled in the beautiful River City Casino.

Jordan Howard was able to get underneath the long arms of Dan Aguirre and found the chin often. The first round saw a lot of early clinch work between the two and Howard landed a great spinning back kick. Howard scored a few takedowns in the second but Aguirre was able to regain his footing. He also found success with a few left hooks and looked to be in cruise control heading to third. Once on the mat, Aguirre went for a triangle which ultimately gassed him for the rest of the fight. Aguirre didn’t put up much of a fight in the third round and was content with staying on the ground for the most part. It ended up being a dominant victory for Howard and a new Bellator MMA contract to go with his 135 title.

In the co-main event we say Rebecca Ruth imploring an nice combination of a push kick, followed by a one-two that really set the pace of the fight. We normally don’t see many kicks from Ruth but on Friday night they were on full display. Give tons of credit to Alice Yauger who had no problem standing and trading blows with the hard hitting Ruth. She ended up giving her quite a fight. There were a few moments where it seemed as if Yauger was hurt but she recovered fast and fired back. She even landed a beautiful spinning heel kick that found Ruth and caught her off guard. Ruth also went for a submission against the cage late but was unable to pull it off. Yauger ultimately was TKOd in the third, but looked as if she was ready to keep fighting. It was a stellar match by the two female competitors, and Ruth earned the inaugural flyweight title and a four fight contract with Bellator.

The fight between Joaquin Buckley (5-0) and Kyle Kurtz (4-1) was all we expected and more. They went head-to-head in a great technical fight. Kurtz landed some great kicks to Buckley, who found the chin of Kurtz often. Buckley eventually took the fight to ground which is always difficult with the dangerous guard of Kurtz. The fight didn’t look like it would last long, as Buckley continued to hit the face of Kurtz and wobbled him a few times before taking him to the ground. He used his top position and hard hitting ground and pound to finish Kurtz and remain undefeated.

Jordan Dowdy (2-0) wins by TKO after he was taken down by Michael Gaston (1-1) twice. He executed a beautiful judo hip toss that set up the ground and pound for the victory. Dowdy used his distance well and Gaston was eager to keep up the constant pressure. It looked as if Dowdy was in trouble in the early portion of the fight, but he held his ground and delivered a great assault to pull off another impressive victory in his young pro career.

Yohance Flager (7-6) won by armbar kimura in the second round at Shamrock FC Fuel over Jason Powell (0-2). Powell landed three takedowns and put good pressure on Flager, but on the ground is where Flager found success. He went for the kimura late in the first round but couldn't pull it off it. After Flager went for a standing guillotine in the second round, Powell slammed him to the ground but put himself in trouble again. This time Flager was able to secure the kimura and pull off a surprising submission victory.



Zach Gerullis (1-0) laid a vicious ground and pound on Marc Godeker (2-5) on his way to victory. Godeker landed a nice trip takedown but couldn't do much on top of of the longer Gerullis. Gerullis eventually turned him over and took the back to lay the ground and pound.

Shamrock FC Fuel also saw wins for Shaun Scott, Garrett Wells, Cortavious Romious, Patrick Sparks, and Cody Naucke. Up next for Shamrock FC is their Kansas City event “Clash” on September 26th.