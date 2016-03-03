Concern Over The Styles Clash
Photo: www.getmoresports.com

The Styles Clash is a devastating finishing maneuver that looks painful and isn't used by anybody else on the current WWE roster, which makes it very unique. However AJ Styles has only used the move on a few occasions so far since debuting with the company, and it is being reported that the reason for that is down to Vince McMahon himself. 

Safety Concerns 

It is reported that the Chairman of the company has serious concerns about the move, after learning that several wrestlers have been severely injured from taking the bump incorrectly, most notably former WWE star, Yoshi Tatsu, who broke two bones in his neck after a botched Styles Clash. 