Paige Detained By Police After Money in the Bank PPV

Shortly after the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, this past Sunday reports started filling the internet about WWE Diva Paige getting arrested by police and taken to the hospital. Photos have surfaced of the incident and there is even a video of Paige being stopped by police on Youtube. Several people have speculated that Paige and her boyfriend, fellow WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio had an altercation that led to Paige being escorted to the hospital. Here are all the details on the matter that have been revealed thus far.

Police Report

According to the Las Vegas Police Department, officers were in the area for a separate issue when they were flagged down. A woman was seen running into the streets. After being detained, she had to be taken to the hospital for undisclosed reasons. Due to privacy laws, the LVPD officials could not confirm the identity of the woman, but it was later revealed that the woman was Paige.

Mom has all the answers

Fans took to Twitter for answers and even tweeted to Paige’s mother, asking for details. Unfortunately for fans, Sweet Saraya had no knowledge of the situation to share. This only fueled more curiosity among fans who demanded answers.

Photos of Paige's detainment that have been floating around Twitter. Alberto Del Rio is clearly shown to be on the scene and Paige is securely being put an ambulance for her evaluation. Photo- Twitter

Charges and Investigation

No charges were filed against Paige and WWE is aware of the situation and has been investigating the matter. Paige was in fact transported to the hospital via ambulance for a medical evaluation, but there are no details as to why Paige needed medical attention. No one has been arrested for the incident and no charges are pending.

Domestic Violence?

Alberto Del Rio was at the scene when police stopped Paige and can be seen talking to one of the officers in the video. Although it is easy to assume that there may have been a domestic altercation between the two, there are no details that indicate such an altercation took place.

Taking into consideration the body language between the two in the video, Paige appearing at both RAW and SmackDown since then, and that there are no charges pending, it is highly possible that all domestic violence reports are false. If such reports were true then WWE would have dealt with it already.

There is a report by Pro Wrestling Sheet's Court Bauer who has allegedly spoken with Del Rio himself and stated the situation went like this: Del Rio and Paige went to see a show after the PPV and were being harassed by a drunken couple. Del Rio asked security to escort the couple out of the building, which they did. The couple then waited for Del Rio and Paige to leave the show which is when the couple continued to harass the two. A confrontation ensued which led up to the police arriving. Bauer also stated that Paige was detained by police and put into the ambulance but only momentarily to get checked out and wasn't actually sent to the hospital. This could possibly explain the fact that there aren't any reports of when Paige arrived or was discharged from the hospital.

Just a work?

There have also been reports that believe the incident was a possible work for Total Divas or WWE's Swerved. It's unlikely that it was done for Total Divas since there wasn't a camera crew in the area. Being a work for Swerved is a possibility if WWE uses hidden cameras. Hopefully, more information on the incident will surface in the near future.