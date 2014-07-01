Philadelphia 76ers Season Review and Future Outlook

Brett Brown was hired as the new head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers after the 2013 NBA Draft had already taken place. On draft night, Sam Hinkie made his presence known by selecting Michael Carter-Williams with the 11th overall pick, and acquiring Nerlens Noel via trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Sixers now had their future point guard and center, while also receiving another first-round pick in the stacked 2014 NBA Draft from the Pelicans. Unfortunately for Sixers' fans, they would have to endure another season without their starting center as Noel would be out for the season with a torn ACL. Even if one did not know of the Sixers plan to tank the 2013-2014 season, they knew come the start of the season with the likes of Kwame Brown, Brandon Davies, Darrius Morris, and Daniel Orton cracking the opening game roster. The Sixers came out of the gates surprising the entire NBA world with a 114-110 over the Miami Heat, with Michael Carter-Williams having a NBA debut for the ages.