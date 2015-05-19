NBA Draft Lottery 2015 Live Updates and Results

And the winner of the first overall pick is the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tough luck, Knicks.

The 2nd pick goes to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 3rd pick goes to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 4th pick goes to the New York Knicks.

The 5th pick goes to the Orlando Magic.

The 6th pick goes to the Sacramento Kings.

The 7th pick goes to the Denver Nuggets.

The 8th pick goes to the Detroit Pistons.

The 9th pick goes to the Charlotte Hornets.

The 10th pick goes to theMiami Heat.

The 11th pick goes to the Indiana Pacers.

The 12th pick goes to the Utah Jazz.

The 13th pick goes to the Phoenix Suns.

The 14th Pick goes to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It's Lottery time! Tonight will affect the future of the NBA and it's all dependent on ping pong balls!

It is almost time for the Draft Lottery. Get your luck ready, NBA fans!

Russell Westbrook will represent the Oklahoma City Thunder, Alex Len and 17-year-old cancer battling Jared Ornoski will represent the Phoenix Suns, GM Dennis Lindsey will represent the Utah Jazz, Larry Bird will represent the Indiana Pacers, Alonzo Mourning will represent the Miami Heat, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist will represent the Charlotte Hornets, GM Jeff Bower will represent the Detroit Pistons, Josh Kroenke will represent the Denver Nuggets, Vlade Divac will represent the Sacramento Kings, CEO Alex Martins will represent the Orlando Magic, Byron Scott will represent the Los Angeles Lakers, Nerlens Noel will represent the Philadelphia 76ers, GM Steve Mills will represent the New York Knicks, and finally owner Glen Taylor will represent the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Check out the full video from last year's draft lottery:



The NBA Draft will take place in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center on June 25, 2015 at 7 pm EST.

Fun fact: The Cleveland Cavaliers have won the lottery three out of the last four years. Of course they are not in the lottery this season, but that is some good luck.

Since 1985, the team with the worst record has only won the lottery four times.

The full Lottery details and odds can be viewed below (via nba.com):





Minnesota Timberwolves: 25% chance

New York Knicks: 19.9% chance

Philadelphia 76ers: 15.6% chance

Los Angeles Lakers: 11.9% chance

Orlando Magic: 8.8% chance

Sacamento Kings: 6.3% chance

Denver Nuggets: 4.3% chance

Detroit Pistons: 2.8% chance

Charlotte Hornets: 1.7% chance

Miami Heat: 1.1% chance

Indiana Pacers: 0.8% chance

Utah Jazz: 0.7% chance

Phoenix Suns: 0.6% chance

Oklahoma City Thunder: 0.5% chance

Now, without further adieu, I present to you the teams and their odds at landing the coveted first overall pick.

For those wondering, this is how the Draft Lottery process works. This video shows a behind the scenes of how a winner is determined:



This is how the first 14 picks of the 2014 NBA Draft played out (via nba.com):





For those keeping track at home, that is three Lottery picks that could end up finding a new home in Philadelphia.

If two teams jump into the top three causing the Los Angeles Lakers to slide to the sixth pick, the Philadelphia 76ers will get their pick, as well.

The last time the Thunder was in the lottery was in 2009 when they selected James Harden with the third overall pick.

If the Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz or Indiana Pacers find their way into the top three, the Miami Heat will forfeit their pick to the Philadelphia 76ers.

That leap also forced the Detroit Pistons to forfeit the ninth overall pick to the Charlotte Hornets as part of the Corey Maggette for Ben Gordon trade in 2012.

Last year, the Draft Lottery saw the Cleveland Cavaliers leapfrog their way to the first overall pick for the second straight year.

VAVEL_USA's first NBA Mock Draft for the 2015 NBA Draft is also worth a read for information on the prospects and which team they might be suiting up for next season.

Earlier this week, VAVEL_USA wrote about everything you need to know about the NBA Draft Lottery.

Hello, everyone. Welcome to VAVEL_USA's Live coverage of the 2015 NBA Draft Lottery from New York, New York. I am Jeffrey Waitkevich and I will be your host.