NBA Draft Lottery 2015 Live Updates and Results
And the winner of the first overall pick is the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tough luck, Knicks.

The 2nd pick goes to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 3rd pick goes to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 4th pick goes to the New York Knicks.

The 5th pick goes to the Orlando Magic.

The 6th pick goes to the Sacramento Kings.

The 7th pick goes to the Denver Nuggets.

The 8th pick goes to the Detroit Pistons.

The 9th pick goes to the Charlotte Hornets.

The 10th pick goes to theMiami Heat.

The 11th pick goes to the Indiana Pacers.

The 12th pick goes to the Utah Jazz.

The 13th pick goes to the Phoenix Suns.

The 14th Pick goes to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It's Lottery time! Tonight will affect the future of the NBA and it's all dependent on ping pong balls!

It is almost time for the Draft Lottery. Get your luck ready, NBA fans!

Russell Westbrook will represent the Oklahoma City Thunder, Alex Len and 17-year-old cancer battling Jared Ornoski will represent the Phoenix Suns, GM Dennis Lindsey will represent the Utah Jazz, Larry Bird will represent the Indiana Pacers, Alonzo Mourning will represent the Miami Heat, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist will represent the Charlotte Hornets, GM Jeff Bower will represent the Detroit Pistons, Josh Kroenke will represent the Denver Nuggets, Vlade Divac will represent the Sacramento Kings, CEO Alex Martins will represent the Orlando Magic, Byron Scott will represent the Los Angeles Lakers, Nerlens Noel will represent the Philadelphia 76ers, GM Steve Mills will represent the New York Knicks, and finally owner Glen Taylor will represent the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

