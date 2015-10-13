Unnamed Texas-Based NBA Team Expressing Interest In Center Larry Sanders
Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel

After signing a four-year, $44 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks in August 2013, free-agent center Larry Sanders' career has taken a drastic turn for the worse. 

First came his lengthy absence from the 2013-2014 season for sustaining a thumb injury in a nightclub altercation. Next came the right orbital bone fracture and subsequent five-game suspension for violating the NBA's substance abuse policy which concluded a tumultuous season. 

The issues continued into 2014-2015, as Sanders once again violated the league's substance abuse policy, a 10-game suspension in January which followed a seven-game leave of absence from the Bucks. Then, on February 25, Sanders released a video stating his intention to enter into a treatment facility for depression, anxiety, and mood disorders, ending his tenure in Milwaukee as the franchise bought out his contract. 