Unnamed Texas-Based NBA Team Expressing Interest In Center Larry Sanders

After signing a four-year, $44 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks in August 2013, free-agent center Larry Sanders' career has taken a drastic turn for the worse.

First came his lengthy absence from the 2013-2014 season for sustaining a thumb injury in a nightclub altercation. Next came the right orbital bone fracture and subsequent five-game suspension for violating the NBA's substance abuse policy which concluded a tumultuous season.

The issues continued into 2014-2015, as Sanders once again violated the league's substance abuse policy, a 10-game suspension in January which followed a seven-game leave of absence from the Bucks. Then, on February 25, Sanders released a video stating his intention to enter into a treatment facility for depression, anxiety, and mood disorders, ending his tenure in Milwaukee as the franchise bought out his contract.

According to multiple sources, the free agent is attempting to make a comeback. Sanders has been rumored to be close to agreeing to terms on a contract with an unnamed Texas-based team. Multiple outlets reported that the franchise in question may be the Dallas Mavericks. However, it was confirmed that the team's front office had not been in contact with the five-year veteran.

SB Nation reporter Tim Cato reiterated that statement, tweeting, "The Mavericks do have some interest in Larry Sanders, I'm told. They didn't bring him to Texas, though. Likely nothing imminent."

This report contradicts what Sanders posted on his Twitter page Monday evening, as he conveyed the notion that he had just landed in Texas, creating some speculation that he could potentially be visiting with the Houston Rockets or San Antonio Spurs.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings, and Denver Nuggets have also been pointed to as squads potentially interested in acquiring Sanders. However, negotiations have not been commenced between any of these teams and the VCU product.

Throughout his stint with the Bucks, Sanders posted averages of 6.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game, shooting 48 percent from the field and 55 percent from the free-throw line.

The Florida native's most promising season came in 2012-2013, a year in which he posted career-highs in games played (71), minutes per game (27.3), points per game (9.8), rebounds per game (9.5), blocks per game (2.8), and field goal percentage (51%), earning himself a substantial deal with Milwaukee.