Milwaukee Bucks Give Golden State Warriors First Loss Of Season, 108-95

The Milwaukee Bucks now have a distinction no other NBA team in the 2015-16 season has thus far, they have beaten the Golden State Warriors. The Bucks beat the Warriors pretty handedly 108-95 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin tonight.

With the win, the Bucks improve to 10-15 and 8-5 at home. This is the Warriors first loss all season long, as they started the season 24-0 prior to this game.

There was a fraction of Bucks fans in attendance tonight with shirts that read 24-1, in regards to the Warriors record, after they hoped their team would beat them tonight. The loss was the Warriors first in 28 games, as they won their last four regular season games last season. The longest winning streak in NBA history is 33 held by the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers, and it was oddly also ended by the Milwaukee Bucks.

"We didn't have it tonight," Warriors interim head coach Luke Walton said. "That's why it is so hard to do what these guys have done so far. It caught up to us."

The Warriors streak looked to be nearing its end when they didn’t play so well last night on the road against the Boston Celtics, where it took double overtime for them to down the Celtics, 124-119. They looked human last night, as they were on the sixth game of a seven game road trip.

Golden State was looking to sweep a seven-game road trip against the Bucks, which would have been the first time that has happened in NBA history.

What made this loss so surprising was the simple fact Milwaukee was in control and led by double digits the majority of the game. Now the Warriors did make several runs to stay in the game and gave you the thought they were getting ready to soar past the Bucks, but every time Milwaukee answered back as they had more energy than Golden State did from the tip.

When it came down to it, the Bucks simply shot the ball better overall. Neither team shot the ball well from behind the arc and both teams turned the ball over a lot. Milwaukee did a better job of getting easy baskets and Greg Monroe was a huge part of that in the fourth quarter.

Tonight the Warriors were powered by Draymond Green, who had 24 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block. Green also turned the ball over six times. This was Klay Thompson’s first game back after missing one game with a sprained ankle and he had only 12 points, two turnovers, three assists and two rebounds. Stephen Curry added 28 points, five assists, seven rebounds, one steal and only two turnovers.

Golden State's bench didn’t play well in this one, as only one player finished in double figures. That man was Festus Ezeli who led the bench with 13 points and eight rebounds. The Warriors' also struggled from downtown as they went 6-of-26.

Milwaukee center Greg Monroe had himself a game as he led the Bucks tonight with 28 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Jabari Parker added 19 points, seven rebounds and two steals in this game. Despite not shooting the ball well, Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the game with his first career triple-double, recording 11 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks. Michael Carter-Williams was huge off the bench as he scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting and recorded five steals.

The Warriors lost this game with the Bucks only having nine players available, as Damien Inglis, Chris Copeland, Tyler Ennis and Miles Plumlee didn’t play tonight.

Both teams have played a lot of games recently, as this was the second of a back-to-back for both teams. This was already Milwaukee's seventh game of the month, while this was Golden State's sixth.

The Golden State Warriors look to start another 24-game winning streak next Wednesday when they go home to face the Phoenix Suns. The Milwaukee Bucks go to Los Angeles on Tuesday to face the Los Angeles Lakers, looking to take down one of the worst teams in the NBA after this win over one of the best teams in the NBA.