Brooklyn Nets Guard Jarrett Jack Out For Season With ACL Injury
Photo Courtesy: AP Photo

Brooklyn Nets guard Jarrett Jack will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL and a small medial meniscus tear in his right knee.

Jack suffered the injury on Saturday afternoon during a contest against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. Late in the third quarter, Jack was leading a fast break when he stumbled to the ground and grabbed his leg in pain. A Nets’ trainer and some of his teammates had to escort him back to the locker room without him putting any weight on the leg. 

Below is a video of how the incident occurred: