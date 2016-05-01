Golden State Warriors steamroll past Portland Trail Blazers for Game 1 victory

After a dominating series against the Houston Rockets, the Golden State Warriors were confident entering the second-round of the playoffs. The Portland Trail Blazers, on the other hand, were coming off a hard-fought seven-game series against the injured Los Angeles Clippers.

The Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers start the game | Bruce Ely/Getty Images

Portland managed to sneak into the second round thanks in part to the absence of Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. Their luck seemed to run out this afternoon. Golden State, who were playing without their superstar Steph Curry, cruised to an easy win over the struggling Blazers. 

No Steph, no problem

When one star falls, two more shall rise. Today's game was the perfect example of that. Klay Thompson absolutely dominated the court. He scored a quick 18 points (7-10 FG) in the first quarter, outscoring the entire Blazers lineup. Draymond Green had a monster game, performing exceptionally well in every category. Thanks to their efforts, the Warriors were leading by 20 heading into the second period. The scoring didn't stop there, however, as the Warriors scored 65 by the half. Portland was held to just 51, allowing Golden State to lead by 14.

Draymond Green handles the ball for the Golden State Warriors | Noah Graham/Getty Images

The third quarter was much of the same for the Warriors. Green and Thompson fired off on the Blazers, making buckets after buckets. However, the most notable part of the third quarter was an incident involving Anderson Varejao and Gerald Henderson. After a collision between the two, Varejao and Henderson shoved each other, leading to each player earning a technical foul. Varejao headed to the bench but Henderson continued to argue with him, which led to both players being ejected from the game. 