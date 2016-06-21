What Happened to Stephen Curry in the Finals?
That face says it all. Stephen Curry knows that there is no excuse for the way he's been playing. What happened to Curry? Pressure, but not the kind that you're probably thinking about | Bob Donnan - USA TODAY Images.

30.1 points, 6.7 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. 90.8% free throw shooting, 45.4% three-point shooting, and 50.4% shooting from the field. Maybe most crazy of all, 402 three pointers made. Those were Stephen Curry's numbers in the regular season. And they don't include the myriad of highlights that have flooded our Facebook walls and Sports Center's Top 10 plays on a daily basis. You may recognize a bunch of those plays in the video below. Basically, Curry's season was one for the ages. But his postseason? Not so much.