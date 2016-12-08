Cleveland Cavaliers cruise by New York Knicks in second meeting of season

After having lost three straight games, the Cleveland Cavaliers win their second straight game and crushed the New York Knicks 126-94 for a second time this season.

Kevin Love Gets off to Hot Start

Kevin Love shined in the first period with 16 points in the first 12 minutes. His offense included three shots made from beyond the arc. Cleveland lead 36-26 and went for a perfect nine-of-nine from the free throw line.

Cavaliers Start to Chip Away

Cleveland continued to stay ahead and lead by 17 points at one point in the second quarter. They won the period 27-20 and lead by 15 points at halftime. Turnovers began piling up for New York with eight turnovers, which converted into 18 fast break points for the opposing team. The Cavaliers shot 9-of-18 from beyond the arc while New York was at 5-of-17.

Cleveland Dominates Entire Second Half

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) attempts a shot over New York Knicks Forward Carmelo Anthony (7). Photo Courtesy: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports.

In the third frame, Cleveland went on a 20-6 run and pushed their lead to 29. Carmelo Anthony picked up his fourth foul as well as Kristaps Porzingis, who had only one during the first half. With no sign of a comeback, Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek took out the starters and emptied his bench with 10:10 left in regulation.

Top Performers

New York Knicks Forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) drives into Cleveland Cavaliers Forward Kevin Love (0).

Photo Courtesy: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports.

Kyrie Irving led all scorers with 28 points and converted on 4-of-8 shots from downtown. LeBron James contributed with 25 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. Meanwhile, Love finished with 21 points and Tristan Thompson grabbed 20 boards. The former Knick Iman Shumpert had 14 points off the bench.

Brandon Jennings lead New York with 16 points. Carmelo Anthony, who had a season-high of 35 points against the Miami Heat Tuesday night, concluded with eight points on 4-of-9 shooting. Courtney Lee added 15 points and Porzingis tallied 12.

Cleveland wrapped up the game shooting 49 percent from the floor and 55 percent from beyond the arc. They made 22 three-pointers and 26 shots from the free throw line.

Quotes

On the team’s performance, Hornacek said: “They wanted to attack us in the beginning and they did. It’s a tough one. When you’re playing a great team like Cleveland you have to be at your full energy and your full effort. We didn’t have it. They are the champs.”

When asked about the team’s win, Irving told the media: “When we’re playing at a high level like that in transition, we’re a tough team to beat.”

He also expressed his thoughts on playing at Madison Square Garden and said: “I love it. I just never take this opportunity for granted.”



Other Things To Note

-Derrick Rose missed his first game of the season with back spasms and is listed as day-to-day but is expected to travel with the team.

-The former Knick J.R. Smith did not play due to knee problems.

-Prior to the game, Irving was averaging 28.4 points per game at MSG, his highest scoring averaging in any arena.

-Anthony received his USA basketball championship ring before tip-off and was also presented co-winner of the Male Athlete of the year award along with Kevin Durant.

-Cleveland won the first meeting of the season on opening night by 29 points.

-The teams will face off two more times this season.

Up Next

Both New York and Cleveland will be back in action on Friday, Nov. 9.

The Knicks will be on a five-game road trip that will start with the Sacramento Kings at 10:30 p.m. E.T.

Cleveland will return home to host the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. E.T.