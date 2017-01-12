T.J. McConnell hits a winning last second shot to give Philadelphia Sixers a 98-87 victory over New York Knicks
Philadelphia Sixers guard T.J. McConnell (1) hits his game winner over Knicks forwards Carmelo Anthony (7) And Kristaps Porzingis (6). Photo courtesy of Matt Slocum/Associated Press.

Exactly one week ago, the New York Knicks suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Milwaukee Bucks after Giannis Antetokounmpo drained a buzzer beater shot. Tonight, deja-vu occurred for the Knicks with Philadelphia Sixers guard  T.J. McConnell defeated them on a last second shot.

Derrick Rose Showcases Best Quarter As a Knick

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose controls the ball. Photo Courtesy of Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports.
Derrick Rose, who took a personal absence from the team on Monday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, came back and got his usual start. The day off didn’t seem to have fazed him, and he displayed his highest scoring quarter as a Knickerbocker. He played the entire first period and scored 12 points on six of seven shooting to go along with three assists. Carmelo Anthony also played the entire first frame and scored 11 points to give New York a 32-27 lead.

Both Teams Score 20 Points in Second Stanza of the Game

The Knicks had their largest lead of the night in the second period and lead by as many as 17. Kyle O’Quinn provided a boost off the bench and recorded a double-double before halftime. He scored 10 points on a perfect five-of-five shooting and grabbed 11 boards. Philadelphia then countered by going on a 15-3 run to end the quarter and cut the Knicks lead to five points.

Anthony Continued to Help Knicks Stay Ahead

New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) drives past Philadelphia Sixers forward Robert Covington (33). Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports.
Philly continued climbing back and had a 13-4 run in the third frame. Anthony made sure his team did not give up the lead and scored 15 points. Heading into the final period, the Knicks lead 75-71.

Sixers Finish Game on a Strong Note