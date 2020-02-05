Mike Brown to coach Nigeria at Tokyo

According to The Undefeated, the Golden State Warriors associate head coach Mike Brown, has agreed to terms to become the new head coach for the Nigeria national men's basketball team that will participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

This will be the third time in a row (and in history) that the Nigeria Men's Basketball team will participate in the Games.

Brown, a former Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers head coach, is expected to hire a full coaching staff, including player development personnel, and scouts for the team. Golden State is being really supportive to Brown, and they will allow Nigeria to use its newly renovated East Bay practice facility in preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 49yo from Columbus, Ohio is in his fourth season as associate head coach for the Warriors. During his time at Golden State, the organization has won two NBA championships and advanced to the NBA Finals three times.

"I'm honored and humbled that Musa Kida and the Nigerian Basketball Federation have given me this opportunity'', Brown said. "The Nigerian Basketball Federation has been very professional and organized throughout the vetting process. They want to continue to build a world-class team and organization on and off the court. I'm excited to have learned that the Federation's vision is to provide the team with the necessary resources to compete at the highest level.''