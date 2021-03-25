Orlando Magic; NBA's Biggest Sellers

The Orlando Magic were the biggest sellers out of the 30 teams in the NBA for the trade deadline.

The Magic didn't just let one player walk, but four important pieces with hopes to re-build for the future.

First it was the European All-Star Nikola Vucevic, who will be switching locations for the first time since 2021, after spending his first season in the league with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Magic will send Vucevic and forward Al-Farouq Aminu to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for center Wendell Carter Jr., forward Otto Porter and two first-round picks (2021 and 2023).

This season, Vucevic is averaging a career-best 24.5 points per game to go along with 11.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1 steal.

The Orlando Magic are trading Nikola Vucevic to Chicago for Wendell Carter Jr. and Otto Porter, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2021

Then it came down to Evan Fournier, who according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic, has been traded to Boston in exchange for two second-round picks.

Fournier will be a great addition for Brad Stevens' team, considering he is averaging career highs of 19.7 points and 3.7 assists this season.

The Orlando Magic have traded Evan Fournier to the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.



Boston acquires a strong scorer and shooter. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2021

Lastly, Aaron gordon would join the party, as the 'highflier' was dealt to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for veteran shooting guard Gary Harris, rookie R.J. Hampton and a first-round draft pick.

Gordon, the fourth overall pick by Orlando in the 2014 draft, averaged 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Magic this season.