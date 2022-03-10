Highlights: Brooklyn Nets 129-100 Philadelphia 76ers in NBA 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
END GAME 🏀
Brooklyn Nets beat Philadelphia 76ers 129-100
4Q 0:32
Bruce Brown scores two points for the Nets
4Q 1:24
Brooklyn Nets time out
4Q 3:55
Joel Embiid misses a free throw, but scores another one
4Q 6:38
Philadelphia 76ers time out
4Q 8:56
DURANT'S BIG DUNK TO SCORE TWO POINTS FOR THE NETS
4Q 11:20
Kyrie Irving hits another three-pointer for Brooklyn
FOURTH QUARTER BEGINS 🏀
We reached the last quarter of the game
END OF THE THIRD QUARTER 🏀
The third episode of the match ends
3Q 0:44
Georges Niang misses a three-point shot for Philadelphia
3Q 2:21
Kevin Durant wins an offensive rebound, looks to score two points and misses
3Q 5:00
Seth Curry says present with a double
3Q 7:29
Tobias Harris scores three-pointer for 76ers
3Q 10:32
Andre Drummond scores two points from the free throw for Brooklyn Nets
THIRD QUARTER BEGINS 🏀
After halftime, we reached the third episode of the game
END OF THE SECOND QUARTER 🏀
This quarter again favored Brooklyn Nets. The visiting team goes to halftime with the partial victory.
2Q 0:24
Three-pointer for the Nets scored by Goran Dragic
2Q 1:21
Great ensemble play by Philadelphia 76ers, Nic Claxton records two more points on the scoreboard for the home side
2Q 4:00
Kyrie Irving once again contributes a triple for the Nets
2Q 6:43
Philadelphia 76ers time out
2Q 8:02
James Harden misses three-point shot for 76ers
2Q 11:29
Three-pointer scored by Patty Mills on the Nets' score
SECOND HALF BEGINS 🏀
The second episode of the game starts
END OF THE FIRST QUARTER 🏀
The visitor takes the scoreboard partially by 40-23
1Q 0:05
TRIPLE!
Kyrie Irving scores another triple in his personal account in favor of Brooklyn
1Q 1:05
Joel Embiid hits two free throws for Philadelphia
1Q 3:15
Philadelphia 76ers time out
1Q 5:53
Seth Curry plays Kyrie Irving, shoots for three and converts.
Nets ahead by nine points
1Q 8:02
Joel Embiid's double touchdown for the 76ers, for now the locals lose the game by four points.
1Q 11:26
Kevin Durant opens game, scores two points for the Nets
GAME ON!🏀
Game kicks off between the Nets and 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers starting five
Brooklyn Nets starting five
First 🖐️ on the floor pic.twitter.com/pyrOFX42KU — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 11, 2022
The fact
Brooklyn Nets have won two of the three games the two teams have played in the season
Everything is ready
In less than an hour the game between Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers, corresponding to the 2021-22 NBA season, will start.
Tune in here Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this match.
How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers live on TV, your options are: Bally Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass App
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers match for NBA 2021-22 season?
Argentina: 21:30
Bolivia: 20:30
Brazil: 21:30
Chile: 21:30
Colombia: 19:30
Ecuador: 19:30
United States (ET): 19:30 hours on CBS and Bally Sports
Spain: 02:30 hours
Mexico: 18:30 hours
Paraguay: 21:30 hours
Peru: 19:30 hours
Uruguay: 21:30
Bolivia: 20:30
Brazil: 21:30
Chile: 21:30
Colombia: 19:30
Ecuador: 19:30
United States (ET): 19:30 hours on CBS and Bally Sports
Spain: 02:30 hours
Mexico: 18:30 hours
Paraguay: 21:30 hours
Peru: 19:30 hours
Uruguay: 21:30
Philadelphia 76ers last line-up
Tobias Harris
Matisse Thybulle
Joel Embiid
James Harden
Tyrese Maxey
Brooklyn Nets last line-up
Kevin Durant
Bruce Brown Jr.
Andre Drummond
Kyrie Irving
Seth Curry
Philadelphia 76ers key player
The 76ers center is leading the team with an average of 29.7 points, 11.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Embiid has established himself as a key part of the team and has become a leader on the court. The Philly center is an important part of not missing Ben Simmons and has carried the team on his shoulders, causing Doc Rivers to center his game around him. This version of Embiid is very good and his high level, added with the other pieces around him like Tobias Harris can get the 76ers to the next round. Joel Embiid has been considered as one of the starters for the Eastern Conference All-Star game due to the great season he has had.
Brooklyn Nets key player
The Nets star is going through a great moment leading the team with 29.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. The Nets small forward is a fundamental part of what the team can do and his level added to the ability of other stars such as Kyrie Irving, LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin, will be of vital importance to see if they are able to win the NBA title.
How does Brooklyn Nets arrive?
Brooklyn Nets wants to raise its head and get into the important positions for the final playoffs of the 2021-22 NBA season. With a total of 33 wins and 33 losses, the Nets are eighth in the NBA Eastern Conference standings. Durant's team will have to beat the 76ers if they want to aspire to great things.
How doesPhiladelphia 76ers arrive?
The Philadelphia 76ers currently come into this game ranked third in the Eastern Conference standings for the 2021-22 NBA season. With a total of 40 wins and 24 losses, the Philadelphia 76ers come into this game after defeating the Chicago Bulls 121-106.
The Wells Fargo Center
The Wells Fargo Center is a multi-purpose arena located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is the home of the Philadelphia 76ers and was inaugurated on August 31, 1996. It has a maximum capacity of 21,600 for basketball games.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021-22 NBA season Match: Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Updates!
My name is Esteban Monsalve and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com