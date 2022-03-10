Highlights: Brooklyn Nets 129-100 Philadelphia 76ers in NBA 2022
Image: VAVEL

11:35 PM18 days ago

END GAME 🏀

Brooklyn Nets beat Philadelphia 76ers 129-100
11:33 PM18 days ago

4Q 0:32

Bruce Brown scores two points for the Nets
11:32 PM18 days ago

4Q 1:24

Brooklyn Nets time out
11:29 PM18 days ago

4Q 3:55

Joel Embiid misses a free throw, but scores another one
11:28 PM18 days ago

4Q 6:38

Philadelphia 76ers time out
11:28 PM18 days ago

4Q 8:56

DURANT'S BIG DUNK TO SCORE TWO POINTS FOR THE NETS
11:26 PM18 days ago

4Q 11:20

Kyrie Irving hits another three-pointer for Brooklyn
11:23 PM18 days ago

FOURTH QUARTER BEGINS 🏀

We reached the last quarter of the game
11:22 PM18 days ago

END OF THE THIRD QUARTER 🏀

The third episode of the match ends
11:17 PM18 days ago

3Q 0:44

Georges Niang misses a three-point shot for Philadelphia
11:16 PM18 days ago

3Q 2:21

Kevin Durant wins an offensive rebound, looks to score two points and misses
11:11 PM18 days ago

3Q 5:00

Seth Curry says present with a double
11:11 PM18 days ago

3Q 7:29

Tobias Harris scores three-pointer for 76ers
11:10 PM18 days ago

3Q 10:32

Andre Drummond scores two points from the free throw for Brooklyn Nets
10:49 PM18 days ago

THIRD QUARTER BEGINS 🏀

After halftime, we reached the third episode of the game
9:55 PM18 days ago

END OF THE SECOND QUARTER 🏀

This quarter again favored Brooklyn Nets. The visiting team goes to halftime with the partial victory.
9:54 PM18 days ago

2Q 0:24

Three-pointer for the Nets scored by Goran Dragic
9:53 PM18 days ago

2Q 1:21

Great ensemble play by Philadelphia 76ers, Nic Claxton records two more points on the scoreboard for the home side
9:51 PM18 days ago

2Q 4:00

Kyrie Irving once again contributes a triple for the Nets
9:50 PM18 days ago

2Q 6:43

Philadelphia 76ers time out
9:50 PM18 days ago

2Q 8:02

James Harden misses three-point shot for 76ers
9:49 PM18 days ago

2Q 11:29

Three-pointer scored by Patty Mills on the Nets' score
9:48 PM18 days ago

SECOND HALF BEGINS 🏀

The second episode of the game starts
9:47 PM18 days ago

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER 🏀

The visitor takes the scoreboard partially by 40-23
9:46 PM18 days ago

1Q 0:05

TRIPLE!

Kyrie Irving scores another triple in his personal account in favor of Brooklyn

9:45 PM18 days ago

1Q 1:05

Joel Embiid hits two free throws for Philadelphia
9:44 PM18 days ago

1Q 3:15

Philadelphia 76ers time out
9:43 PM18 days ago

1Q 5:53

Seth Curry plays Kyrie Irving, shoots for three and converts.

Nets ahead by nine points

9:41 PM18 days ago

1Q 8:02

Joel Embiid's double touchdown for the 76ers, for now the locals lose the game by four points.
9:40 PM18 days ago

1Q 11:26

Kevin Durant opens game, scores two points for the Nets
9:37 PM18 days ago

GAME ON!🏀

Game kicks off between the Nets and 76ers
9:36 PM18 days ago

Philadelphia 76ers starting five



9:32 PM18 days ago

Brooklyn Nets starting five

9:28 PM18 days ago

The fact

Brooklyn Nets have won two of the three games the two teams have played in the season
9:27 PM18 days ago

Everything is ready

In less than an hour the game between Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers, corresponding to the 2021-22 NBA season, will start.
2:27 PM18 days ago

Tune in here Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this match.
2:22 PM18 days ago

How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers live on TV, your options are: Bally Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass App 

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

2:17 PM18 days ago

What time is Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers match for NBA 2021-22 season?

Argentina: 21:30 
Bolivia: 20:30 
Brazil: 21:30 
Chile: 21:30 
Colombia: 19:30 
Ecuador: 19:30 
United States (ET): 19:30 hours on CBS and Bally Sports
Spain: 02:30 hours 
Mexico: 18:30 hours 
Paraguay: 21:30 hours 
Peru: 19:30 hours 
Uruguay: 21:30 
2:12 PM18 days ago

Philadelphia 76ers last line-up

Tobias Harris

Matisse Thybulle

Joel Embiid

James Harden

Tyrese Maxey

2:07 PM18 days ago

Brooklyn Nets last line-up

Kevin Durant

Bruce Brown Jr.

Andre Drummond

Kyrie Irving

Seth Curry

2:02 PM18 days ago

Philadelphia 76ers key player

The 76ers center is leading the team with an average of 29.7 points, 11.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Embiid has established himself as a key part of the team and has become a leader on the court. The Philly center is an important part of not missing Ben Simmons and has carried the team on his shoulders, causing Doc Rivers to center his game around him. This version of Embiid is very good and his high level, added with the other pieces around him like Tobias Harris can get the 76ers to the next round. Joel Embiid has been considered as one of the starters for the Eastern Conference All-Star game due to the great season he has had.
1:57 PM18 days ago

Brooklyn Nets key player

The Nets star is going through a great moment leading the team with 29.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. The Nets small forward is a fundamental part of what the team can do and his level added to the ability of other stars such as Kyrie Irving, LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin, will be of vital importance to see if they are able to win the NBA title.
1:52 PM18 days ago

How does Brooklyn Nets arrive?

Brooklyn Nets wants to raise its head and get into the important positions for the final playoffs of the 2021-22 NBA season. With a total of 33 wins and 33 losses, the Nets are eighth in the NBA Eastern Conference standings. Durant's team will have to beat the 76ers if they want to aspire to great things.
1:47 PM19 days ago

How doesPhiladelphia 76ers arrive?

The Philadelphia 76ers currently come into this game ranked third in the Eastern Conference standings for the 2021-22 NBA season. With a total of 40 wins and 24 losses, the Philadelphia 76ers come into this game after defeating the Chicago Bulls 121-106.
1:42 PM19 days ago

The Wells Fargo Center

The Wells Fargo Center is a multi-purpose arena located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is the home of the Philadelphia 76ers and was inaugurated on August 31, 1996. It has a maximum capacity of 21,600 for basketball games.



1:37 PM19 days ago

