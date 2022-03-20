Resume and Highlights: Toronto Raptors 99-113 Chicago Bulls in NBA Season

ADVERTISEMENT
4Q 00:00
The game ends with a 113-99 victory for the Bulls.
4Q 51.9
Boucher adds two for Raptors.
4Q 01:55
Brooks scores three-pointer for Raptors.
4Q 02:57
Vucevic shoots and scores triple for Bulls.
4Q 04:00
DeRozan adds two for Bulls.
4Q 05:26
Vucevic hits a double free throw.
4Q 05:40
Birch scores for Raptors.
4Q 06:26
Green adds two for Bulls.
4Q 06:52
Achiuwa scores for Raptors.
4Q 08:39
VanVleet adds two for Raptors.
4Q 09:34
Birch adds for Raptors.
4Q 10:24
Dosunmu adds two for Bulls.
4Q 10:57
Dosunmu scores triple for Bulls.
4Q 11:25
DeRozan hits double free throw.
4Q 12:00
The last period begins.
3Q 00:00
The third period ends.
3Q 26.5
Boucher scores for Raptors.
3Q 01:46
VanVleet adds two for Raptors.
3Q 02:29
Williams adds two for Bulls.
3Q 03:51
LaVine scores for Bulls.
3Q 05:10
LaVine adds two for Bulls.
3Q 06:18
Caruso shoots and scores triple for Bulls.
3Q 07:49
LaVine hits double free throw for Bulls.
3Q 08:16
VanVleet scores three-pointer for Raptors.
3Q 08:47
DeRozan adds two for Bulls.
3Q 09:16
DeRozan scores for Bulls.
3Q 10:42
Vucevic scores triple for Bulls.
3Q 11:00
VanVleet scores for Raptors.
3Q 12:00
The third period begins.
2Q 00:00
The second period ends.
2Q 59.8
DeRozan scores for Bulls.
2Q 01:34
LaVine hits a double free throw.
2Q 02:27
Siakam adds two.
2Q 02:59
2Q 02:59 scored for Raptors.
2Q 03:43
Birch scores for Raptors.
2Q 04:09
Barnes hits double free throw for Raptors.
2Q 04:40
Green scores for Bulls.
2Q 05:52
Dosunmu adds two for Bulls.
2Q 06:31
Barnes scores double for Raptors.
2Q 07:50
DeRozan scores three-pointer for Bulls.
2Q 08:38
Brooks scores a three-pointer.
2Q 09:36
Boucher shoots and scores triple for Raptors.
2Q 10:35
Williams scores for Bulls.
2Q 11:27
Young adds two for Raptors.
2Q 12:00
The second period begins.
1Q 00:00
The first period ends.
1Q 29.9
White scores for Bulls.
1Q 01:12
Siakam adds two for Raptors.
1Q 02:32
Thompson scores for Bulls.
1Q 03:06
LaVine shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 04:22
Birch scores for Raptors.
1Q 05:33
Boucher scores for Raptors.
1Q 06:40
Caruso shoots and scores triple for Bulls.
1Q 07:35
DeRozan scores.
1Q 08:48
DeRozan scores two for Bulls.
1Q 10:26
Vucevic adds for Bulls.
1Q 11:09
VanVleet shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 12:00
Start the game.
Raptors and their style of play
The Raptors have a starting quintet with no player under 6-foot-5. When they are locked in defensively, it is extremely difficult to drive on this team and the lack of floor spacing actually makes it impossible to drive on the Raptors.
Raptors starting 5
This is how the visiting team takes the field:
Tonight’s @invisalign Starting Lineup pic.twitter.com/5qrtPLfM12— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 21, 2022
Bulls starting 5
This is how the Chicagoans will take the field:
Alex Caruso joins the starting lineup tonight against Toronto.@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/2HZHiBFEDX— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 21, 2022
Raptors get stronger
The Raptors are now 22-15 away from home, a mark surpassed only by the Suns, Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers with less than four weeks remaining in the regular season. This is, frankly, odd for such a collection of young players.
Raptors already in the arena
This was the arrival of the visiting team:
Light 💧 pic.twitter.com/mqLiwHEb5w— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 21, 2022
New blood on Raptors offense
Rookie of the Year candidate Scottie Barnes has had an excellent season in which he has shown an impressive all-around game. Despite being a rookie, Barnes has become an important playmaking center for Toronto's offense.
Bulls with no free throws
The Bulls have had trouble getting to the free throw line in recent weeks and we've seen a scenario pop up several times in a game where a player gets contact on the way to the hoop and then complains to the referee before going back on defense.
Keys to the game for Bulls
Scottie does a decent amount of damage from the low post and on the short release, so the Bulls defense will benefit greatly from keeping Barnes, a 31% 3-point shooter, out of the paint.
Where and how to watch Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls live online
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Where and how to watch Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls can be tuned in from the NBA League App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
United Center
Located in Chicago Illinois, the United Center was inaugurated on August 18, 1994, is the home of the Chicago Blackhawks of the NHL and Chicago Bulls of the NBA, with its almost 90,000 square meters of construction is the largest closed pavilion in the USA, has a capacity for NBA games of 21,711 people, also has a statue of Michael Jordan, located on the outside.
Watch out for this Raptors player
Pascal Siakam, experienced power forward is one of the best players of his team, this season with his performances has given the Raptors the possibility to be fighting for Playoffs, the player averages: 21.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
Watch out for this Bulls player
DeMar DeRozan, the experienced player is having a great season contributing in a great way to his team, his numbers this season are: 28.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists, the player is key for the Bulls to be fighting for the first position in the Eastern Conference.
Raptors Main Lineup
VanVleet, Anunoby, Barnes, Trent Jr., Siakam.
Bulls main lineup
DeRozan, Ball, LaVine, Vucevic, Caruso.
Face to face
Raptors and Bulls have only met twice since two of their meetings were postponed, Bulls currently lead the series 2-1 and that would be the series closer, however we will have to wait and see how these two good teams finish the series.
Toronto Raptors
The young Toronto team joined the league in 1995 along with the Vancouver Grizzlies, in 2001 they became the only team outside the United States to play in the NBA, their team needed to be reinforced quickly to be competitive, one of their first signings was Vince Carter who played for the team from 1998 to 2004, after Carter's departure, Cris Bosh remained as the team's top star, seasons went by and the Raptors could not get a season to stand out, for the 2013 season the team was reinforced in a good way having players like DeRozan who was a franchise player until 2018, the raptors continue to prepare for the future investing in different points for the team, for the 2017-18 season the raptors advanced to Playoffs with a 59-23 record, reaching the semifinals where they were Defeated by the Cavaliers 4-0, for the 2018-19 season, with Kawhi Leonard as their top star, they finished with a 58-24 record, and for the first time in their history they reached the NBA Finals, where they defeated the Warriors 4-2, with the departure of Kawhi Leonard, the team fell apart and for the first time in eight years did not qualify for the Playoffs. in the current season, the team is in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 39-31 record. the Toronto team is coming off a 128-123 overtime loss to the Lakers.
Chicago Bulls
Bulls are having a season that excites the fans, if something we remember when mentioning the name of Chicago Bulls is nothing more and nothing less than Michael Jordan, the basketball superstar achieved what currently seems impossible, to be three-time champion in two stages (91-93 and 96-98), adding 6 championships for Chicago Bulls and Jordan, after the magnificent stage with Jordan, the team has not been able to raise a new NBA title, The Chicago Bulls have in their roster players like Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Zach Lavine, Nikola Vucevic, among others, a young but very competitive squad, currently the team is in fifth position in the Eastern Conference with a positive record of 41-29, currently going through a streak of three consecutive defeats, the last one 129-102 against Suns.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Raptors vs Bulls game, corresponding to the NBA regular season. The match will take place at the United Center, at 11:00 pm ET.