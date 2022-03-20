Resume and Highlights: Toronto Raptors 99-113 Chicago Bulls in NBA Season

10:51 PM7 days ago

Resume

10:49 PM7 days ago

Thanks

10:44 PM7 days ago

4Q 00:00

The game ends with a 113-99 victory for the Bulls.
10:39 PM7 days ago

4Q 51.9

Boucher adds two for Raptors.
10:34 PM7 days ago

4Q 01:55

Brooks scores three-pointer for Raptors.
10:29 PM7 days ago

4Q 02:57

Vucevic shoots and scores triple for Bulls.
10:24 PM7 days ago

4Q 04:00

DeRozan adds two for Bulls.
10:19 PM7 days ago

4Q 05:26

Vucevic hits a double free throw.
10:14 PM7 days ago

4Q 05:40

Birch scores for Raptors.
10:09 PM7 days ago

4Q 06:26

Green adds two for Bulls.
10:04 PM7 days ago

4Q 06:52

Achiuwa scores for Raptors.
9:59 PM7 days ago

4Q 08:39

VanVleet adds two for Raptors.
9:54 PM7 days ago

4Q 09:34

Birch adds for Raptors.
9:49 PM7 days ago

4Q 10:24

Dosunmu adds two for Bulls.
9:44 PM7 days ago

4Q 10:57

Dosunmu scores triple for Bulls.
9:39 PM7 days ago

4Q 11:25

DeRozan hits double free throw.
9:34 PM7 days ago

4Q 12:00

The last period begins.
9:29 PM7 days ago

3Q 00:00

The third period ends.
9:24 PM7 days ago

3Q 26.5

Boucher scores for Raptors.
9:19 PM7 days ago

3Q 01:46

VanVleet adds two for Raptors.
9:14 PM7 days ago

3Q 02:29

Williams adds two for Bulls.
9:09 PM7 days ago

3Q 03:51

LaVine scores for Bulls.
9:04 PM7 days ago

3Q 05:10

LaVine adds two for Bulls.
8:59 PM7 days ago

3Q 06:18

Caruso shoots and scores triple for Bulls.
8:54 PM7 days ago

3Q 07:49

LaVine hits double free throw for Bulls.
8:49 PM7 days ago

3Q 08:16

VanVleet scores three-pointer for Raptors.
8:44 PM7 days ago

3Q 08:47

DeRozan adds two for Bulls.
8:39 PM7 days ago

3Q 09:16

DeRozan scores for Bulls.
8:34 PM7 days ago

3Q 10:42

Vucevic scores triple for Bulls.
8:29 PM7 days ago

3Q 11:00

VanVleet scores for Raptors.
8:24 PM7 days ago

3Q 12:00

The third period begins.
8:19 PM7 days ago

2Q 00:00

The second period ends.
8:14 PM7 days ago

2Q 59.8

DeRozan scores for Bulls.
8:09 PM7 days ago

2Q 01:34

LaVine hits a double free throw.
8:04 PM7 days ago

2Q 02:27

Siakam adds two.
7:59 PM7 days ago

2Q 02:59

2Q 02:59 scored for Raptors.
7:54 PM7 days ago

2Q 03:43

Birch scores for Raptors.
7:49 PM7 days ago

2Q 04:09

Barnes hits double free throw for Raptors.
7:44 PM7 days ago

2Q 04:40

Green scores for Bulls.
7:39 PM7 days ago

2Q 05:52

Dosunmu adds two for Bulls.
7:34 PM7 days ago

2Q 06:31

Barnes scores double for Raptors.
7:29 PM7 days ago

2Q 07:50

DeRozan scores three-pointer for Bulls.
7:24 PM7 days ago

2Q 08:38

Brooks scores a three-pointer.
7:19 PM7 days ago

2Q 09:36

Boucher shoots and scores triple for Raptors.
7:14 PM7 days ago

2Q 10:35

Williams scores for Bulls.
7:09 PM7 days ago

2Q 11:27

Young adds two for Raptors.
7:04 PM7 days ago

2Q 12:00

The second period begins.
6:59 PM7 days ago

1Q 00:00

The first period ends.
6:54 PM7 days ago

1Q 29.9

White scores for Bulls.
6:49 PM7 days ago

1Q 01:12

Siakam adds two for Raptors.
6:44 PM7 days ago

1Q 02:32

Thompson scores for Bulls.
6:39 PM7 days ago

1Q 03:06

LaVine shoots and scores a triple.
6:34 PM7 days ago

1Q 04:22

Birch scores for Raptors.
6:29 PM7 days ago

1Q 05:33

Boucher scores for Raptors.
6:24 PM7 days ago

1Q 06:40

Caruso shoots and scores triple for Bulls.
6:19 PM7 days ago

1Q 07:35

DeRozan scores.
6:14 PM7 days ago

1Q 08:48

DeRozan scores two for Bulls.
6:09 PM7 days ago

1Q 10:26

Vucevic adds for Bulls.
6:04 PM7 days ago

1Q 11:09

VanVleet shoots and scores a triple.
5:59 PM7 days ago

1Q 12:00

Start the game.
5:54 PM7 days ago

Raptors and their style of play

The Raptors have a starting quintet with no player under 6-foot-5. When they are locked in defensively, it is extremely difficult to drive on this team and the lack of floor spacing actually makes it impossible to drive on the Raptors.
5:49 PM7 days ago

Raptors starting 5

This is how the visiting team takes the field:
5:44 PM7 days ago

Bulls starting 5

This is how the Chicagoans will take the field:
5:39 PM7 days ago

Raptors get stronger

The Raptors are now 22-15 away from home, a mark surpassed only by the Suns, Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers with less than four weeks remaining in the regular season. This is, frankly, odd for such a collection of young players.
5:34 PM7 days ago

Raptors already in the arena

This was the arrival of the visiting team:
5:29 PM7 days ago

New blood on Raptors offense

Rookie of the Year candidate Scottie Barnes has had an excellent season in which he has shown an impressive all-around game. Despite being a rookie, Barnes has become an important playmaking center for Toronto's offense.
5:24 PM7 days ago

Bulls with no free throws

The Bulls have had trouble getting to the free throw line in recent weeks and we've seen a scenario pop up several times in a game where a player gets contact on the way to the hoop and then complains to the referee before going back on defense.
5:19 PM7 days ago

Keys to the game for Bulls

Scottie does a decent amount of damage from the low post and on the short release, so the Bulls defense will benefit greatly from keeping Barnes, a 31% 3-point shooter, out of the paint.
5:14 PM7 days ago

We continue

5:09 PM7 days ago

4:59 PM7 days ago

United Center

Located in Chicago Illinois, the United Center was inaugurated on August 18, 1994, is the home of the Chicago Blackhawks of the NHL and Chicago Bulls of the NBA, with its almost 90,000 square meters of construction is the largest closed pavilion in the USA, has a capacity for NBA games of 21,711 people, also has a statue of Michael Jordan, located on the outside.
4:54 PM7 days ago

Watch out for this Raptors player

Pascal Siakam, experienced power forward is one of the best players of his team, this season with his performances has given the Raptors the possibility to be fighting for Playoffs, the player averages: 21.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
4:49 PM7 days ago

Watch out for this Bulls player

DeMar DeRozan, the experienced player is having a great season contributing in a great way to his team, his numbers this season are: 28.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists, the player is key for the Bulls to be fighting for the first position in the Eastern Conference.
4:44 PM7 days ago

Raptors Main Lineup

VanVleet, Anunoby, Barnes, Trent Jr., Siakam.
4:39 PM7 days ago

Bulls main lineup

DeRozan, Ball, LaVine, Vucevic, Caruso.
4:34 PM7 days ago

Face to face

Raptors and Bulls have only met twice since two of their meetings were postponed, Bulls currently lead the series 2-1 and that would be the series closer, however we will have to wait and see how these two good teams finish the series.
4:29 PM7 days ago

Toronto Raptors

The young Toronto team joined the league in 1995 along with the Vancouver Grizzlies, in 2001 they became the only team outside the United States to play in the NBA, their team needed to be reinforced quickly to be competitive, one of their first signings was Vince Carter who played for the team from 1998 to 2004, after Carter's departure, Cris Bosh remained as the team's top star, seasons went by and the Raptors could not get a season to stand out, for the 2013 season the team was reinforced in a good way having players like DeRozan who was a franchise player until 2018, the raptors continue to prepare for the future investing in different points for the team, for the 2017-18 season the raptors advanced to Playoffs with a 59-23 record, reaching the semifinals where they were Defeated by the Cavaliers 4-0, for the 2018-19 season, with Kawhi Leonard as their top star, they finished with a 58-24 record, and for the first time in their history they reached the NBA Finals, where they defeated the Warriors 4-2, with the departure of Kawhi Leonard, the team fell apart and for the first time in eight years did not qualify for the Playoffs. in the current season, the team is in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 39-31 record. the Toronto team is coming off a 128-123 overtime loss to the Lakers.
Raptors want to even the series/Image:Raptors
Raptors want to even the series/Image:Raptors
4:24 PM7 days ago

Chicago Bulls

Bulls are having a season that excites the fans, if something we remember when mentioning the name of Chicago Bulls is nothing more and nothing less than Michael Jordan, the basketball superstar achieved what currently seems impossible, to be three-time champion in two stages (91-93 and 96-98), adding 6 championships for Chicago Bulls and Jordan, after the magnificent stage with Jordan, the team has not been able to raise a new NBA title, The Chicago Bulls have in their roster players like Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Zach Lavine, Nikola Vucevic, among others, a young but very competitive squad, currently the team is in fifth position in the Eastern Conference with a positive record of 41-29, currently going through a streak of three consecutive defeats, the last one 129-102 against Suns.
Bulls want to get back to winning ways/Image:chicagobulls
Bulls want to get back to winning ways/Image:chicagobulls
4:19 PM7 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Raptors vs Bulls game, corresponding to the NBA regular season. The match will take place at the United Center, at 11:00 pm ET.
VAVEL Logo