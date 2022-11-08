New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information from the Barclays Center. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets online and live from the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Knicks vs Nets game in various countries:
Argentina: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Kevin Durant, a must see player!
The Brooklyn forward is the top figure of the Nets and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as best scorer and best assister with an average of 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. The Nets star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered one of the captains for the all-star game, this was considered as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the base's connection with Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons will be essential for Brooklyn to meet the objectives set.
How does the Nets get here?
The Brooklyn team begins a new season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and being swept by Boston in the first round. The team was surrounded by many internal problems ending with the departure of great figures like Blake Griffin, James Harden and Andre Drummond. During free agency, they did not stop talking about the departures of Durant and Irving, however this did not happen and it seems that both stars will seek to regain prominence in a squad with fewer stars and that they will have to work hard to return to the Playoffs . The Nets ended a 44-win, 38-loss streak to move into seventh place in the East and into the Play-In. In the Eastern Conference playoff they left out Cleveland to face the Celtics in the first round. For this season the Nets kept their two superstars and players like Markieff Morris, TJ Warren and Chris Chiozza arrived. The unknown of the team revolves around the return of Ben Simmons who was out most of last season, after the player will not be mentally ready to return to the court. Brooklyn begins a new season as one of the teams to follow and that can provide the greatest show. The goal of the Nets is to get among the best in the Eastern Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this group is capable of.
Julius Randle, a must see player!
The New York forward is one of the team's great figures and hopes that the 2022-2023 season will be one of the best. He started the season as one of the Knicks' offensive leaders averaging 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game per game. The figure of the Knicks has begun to show his best basketball and has connected very well with Jalen Brunson and Michael Robinson. The forward's connection to the likes of RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier and Immanuel Quickley will be critical to New York's goals. Randle will look to be the team's leading scorer and will have the Knicks looking to contend for a spot in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
How does the Knicks arrive?
The New York team arrives after having a great season, the project surprised with the rapid adaptation of young players like RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin, with this they achieved a record of 37 wins and 45 losses. These were left out of the Play-In by being in the eleventh position. However, the team left a good feeling that an important improvement could come in the future, the project was renewed for this new season with the arrival of players like Jalen Brunson, Isaiah Hartenstein and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk to improve the squad and the second unit. . The goals of the Knicks are to return to the playoffs and avoid elimination in the first round, the squad is very good and we will see how far they can go and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. At the moment the team has a record of 5 wins and 5 losses, placing it in seventh position.
Where's the game?
The Barclays Center located in the city of Brooklyn will host this regular season duel between two teams that seek to continue the 2022-2023 NBA campaign in the Eastern Conference in good shape. This stadium has a capacity for 19,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2012.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Barclays Center, at 7:30 p.m.