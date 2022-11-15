Brooklyn Nets vs Sacramento Kings Capitanes: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Brooklyn Nets vs Sacramento Kings Live Score Here
Open quotes!
"I think it's cool," Fox said. “We thought, 'Does anyone else in the league do this?' Not that I know. … I saw it for the first time in the last game and literally got out of my car on 5th Street to see it, so I think it's cool."
“He's one of those guys in this league, I think, that's pretty much untenable one-on-one,” said Kings point guard Kevin Huerter. “It really feels like it's hit or miss. He arrives at his seats. There's really not much defenders can do. It's just whether he takes the shot or not, so he's a special player and he's closing games for us now."
"I think we're hitting a rhythm," Fox said. “And even tonight, I don't think we played very well, but even when you have games like that, being able to win and get a win is definitely great for a team, and we just want to keep that trend going. going."
“We had some guys standing out tonight,” Brown said. “I thought Kevin getting six rebounds was great for us. He had a big one at the end of the game which was fantastic. TD was amazing. I'm on TD all the time and he stepped up big for us tonight. 12 points from him were huge for us. We needed every single one of those buckets. He hit some timely buckets for us. He was fantastic.
“I thought just seeing the composure of our boys in the final stretch. Westbrook hit a big 3 at the 2:13 mark and that put them in two, and from that point we started an 8-0 streak. HB put his head down and drove and took a free-kick and took down two free throws, and that started the 8-0 streak, so I loved our composure for the last two minutes. I love our ability to make pit stops in the last two minutes, and that’s what gave us the victory.”
Kings
SG - Kevin Huerter
SF - Keegan Murray
PF - Harrison Barnes
C - Domantas Sabonis.
Kings
Speak up, Durant
“I don't know why LeBron said that. Perhaps he has said what he believes and there is nothing more. I can tell you that across the league, and even within the Lakers, these comments were read as LeBron suggesting that the Nets might be more willing to simply give up Kyrie Irving so the Lakers can get him for a lot cheaper. , not for two choices, maybe one?' ... Doris, I don't even know how anyone can start a deal for Kyrie Irving right now for nine million different reasons. Maybe he's laying the groundwork for maybe (the Nets) let him go..."
“That was understood by the entire league as – again, not by me, I don't know how to imagine – it was understood by the entire league as LeBron indicating 'if you guys want to consider this, I won't be against it.'
Nets
SG - Joe Harris
SF - Kevin Durant
PF - Royce O'Neale
C - Nicolas Claxton.