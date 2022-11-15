Brooklyn Nets vs Sacramento Kings Capitanes: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA Game
Photo: Sacramento Kings 

9:45 PM2 hours ago

9:40 PM2 hours ago

"I told him in the locker room, I said, hey, to me, what he did there was no surprise," Kings coach Mike Brown said. “It wasn't great. I'm telling you, this is De'Aaron Fox. He can go straight."

 

 "I think it's cool," Fox said. “We thought, 'Does anyone else in the league do this?' Not that I know. … I saw it for the first time in the last game and literally got out of my car on 5th Street to see it, so I think it's cool."

 

 “He's one of those guys in this league, I think, that's pretty much untenable one-on-one,” said Kings point guard Kevin Huerter. “It really feels like it's hit or miss. He arrives at his seats. There's really not much defenders can do. It's just whether he takes the shot or not, so he's a special player and he's closing games for us now."

 

 "I think we're hitting a rhythm," Fox said. “And even tonight, I don't think we played very well, but even when you have games like that, being able to win and get a win is definitely great for a team, and we just want to keep that trend going. going."

 

 “We had some guys standing out tonight,” Brown said. “I thought Kevin getting six rebounds was great for us. He had a big one at the end of the game which was fantastic. TD was amazing. I'm on TD all the time and he stepped up big for us tonight. 12 points from him were huge for us. We needed every single one of those buckets. He hit some timely buckets for us. He was fantastic.

 

 “I thought just seeing the composure of our boys in the final stretch. Westbrook hit a big 3 at the 2:13 mark and that put them in two, and from that point we started an 8-0 streak. HB put his head down and drove and took a free-kick and took down two free throws, and that started the 8-0 streak, so I loved our composure for the last two minutes. I love our ability to make pit stops in the last two minutes, and that’s what gave us the victory.”

9:35 PM2 hours ago

Kings

PG - De'Aaron Fox

SG - Kevin Huerter

SF - Keegan Murray

PF - Harrison Barnes

C - Domantas Sabonis.

9:30 PM2 hours ago

Kings

The Sacramento Kings have a regular season campaign so far, with six wins and six losses. The Kings are having a great time. They have won their last three games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. Recovery comes and the team begins to gain strength for a possible playoff spot.
9:25 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Durant

"He's going to screw me all the time," Durant said after the game. "We've been doing this since we were 18, 19. But more than anything, seeing the role that Russ is playing now, he's affecting the game in so many different ways. Twelve assists tonight, four turnovers, 14 points, he came in and put his stamp on the game, so it's always fun to play against him, regardless of the setting. It's always been that way between us."

 

 “I don't know why LeBron said that. Perhaps he has said what he believes and there is nothing more. I can tell you that across the league, and even within the Lakers, these comments were read as LeBron suggesting that the Nets might be more willing to simply give up Kyrie Irving so the Lakers can get him for a lot cheaper. , not for two choices, maybe one?' ... Doris, I don't even know how anyone can start a deal for Kyrie Irving right now for nine million different reasons. Maybe he's laying the groundwork for maybe (the Nets) let him go..."

 “That was understood by the entire league as – again, not by me, I don't know how to imagine – it was understood by the entire league as LeBron indicating 'if you guys want to consider this, I won't be against it.'

9:20 PM2 hours ago

Nets

PG - Edmond Summer

SG - Joe Harris

SF - Kevin Durant

PF - Royce O'Neale

C - Nicolas Claxton.

9:15 PM2 hours ago

Nets

The Brooklyn Nets' situation in the current NBA is pretty uneven. It has a lower-than-expected and negative campaign, with six wins and eight defeats. The team lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the last game, where for a large part of the duel they were well behind the score.
9:10 PM2 hours ago

NBA

9:05 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Golden 1 Center

The Brooklyn Nets vs Sacramento Kings game will be played at Golden 1 Center, with a capacity of 18,500 people.
9:00 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Brooklyn Nets vs Sacramento Kings live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
