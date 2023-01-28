New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match
Photo: Brooklyn Nets

1:00 PM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

12:55 PM2 hours ago

What time is New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets of 28th January 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 6:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 5:30  pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 5:30  pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 11:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Mexico 4:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 4:30  pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 7:30  pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 6:30  pm: NBA League Pass

12:50 PM2 hours ago
Photo: New York Knicks
12:45 PM2 hours ago

Probable Knicks lineup

RJ Barrett

Randle

Jericho Sims

Grimes

Jalen Brunson

12:40 PM2 hours ago

Knicks' situation

Tom Thibodeau will not have at his disposal Mitchell Robinson, with a finger injury, and Evan Fournier, due to personal issues.
12:35 PM2 hours ago
Photo: Brooklyn Nets
12:30 PM2 hours ago

Probable Nets lineup

Harris

O'Neale

Claxton

Kyrie Irving

Simmons

12:25 PM2 hours ago

Nets' situation

Kevin Durant and Seth Curr, both with knee injuries, are Jacque Vaughn's absentees. Day'Ron Sharpe, with back problems, is a doubt.
12:20 PM2 hours ago

Knicks

New York Knicks are in seventh place, inside the play-in qualification zone. In 50 games played, the Knicks have 27 wins, two in a row, and 23 losses in the Eastern Conference.
12:15 PM2 hours ago

Nets

The Brooklyn Nets remain in fourth place and put an end to their two-game unbeaten streak. The Nets have 29 wins and 18 losses from 47 games played.
12:10 PM2 hours ago

IT'S NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA as we know it today.
The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, together with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

12:05 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets live this Saturday (28), at the Barclays Center at 5:30 pm ET, for the NBA.
12:00 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
