New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

State Farm Arena
The game will take place at State Farm Arena, which was known as Philips Arena, staying in Atlanta, Georgia. It is home to the Atlanta Hawks, with a capacity of 19,000 fans.
Injury Report: Knicks
The New York Knicks have no players listed as day-to-day, but know they will be without the injured Mitchell Robinson.
Injury Report: Hawks
The Hawks will have no confirmed absences for this matchup, but having listed as day-to-day De'Andre Hunter and John Collins.
Eastern Conference: Knicks
The New York Knicks are above all of these, including the Hawks, ranking seventh with 32-27 on the season, below the Heat, 32-26, Nets, 33-24, Cavaliers, 38-22, 76ers, 37-19, Bucks, 39-17 and conference-leading Celtics, 41-16.
Eastern Conference: Hawks
Last Matches: Knicks
The New York Knicks come with four wins and one loss in their last games. The sequence opened with victory over the 76ers, by 108 to 97, on Sunday (5). On Tuesday (7) the win was 102-98 over the Magic. Then on Friday (10) the 76ers got revenge, winning by 119 to 108. On Saturday (11), against the Jazz, the victory was by 126 to 120 and, closing this sequence, the new victory was by 124 to 106 over the Nets, last Tuesday (13).
Last Matches: Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks come to this match with two wins and three losses in recent games. The sequence began with defeat, on Saturday (4), to the Nuggets, by 128 to 108. On Tuesday (7), the new loss was to the Pelicans, by 116 to 107. On Thursday (9), the victory finally came, over the Suns, by 116 to 107. By 125 to 106, on Saturday (11), the other victory came, by 125 to 106, over the Spurs. Closing this sequence, last Monday (13), the loss was to the Hornets, by 144 to 138.
How did Trae get this pass off? 🤯@SharecareInc Share of the Game #ad pic.twitter.com/lLt538vCFd— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 14, 2023
